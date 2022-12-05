ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

A Book Detailing Elon Musk's Twitter Fiasco Is Already in the Works

A book detailing Elon Musk’s chaotic Twitter takeover is already in the works. Ben Mezrich, the author of “The Accidental Billionaires” which became the inspiration for the film “The Social Network,” announced he will be publishing his new book “Breaking Twitter” next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy