Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing DeForest students with increased access to mental health services

If DeForest Area School District parents needed any proof that the mental health struggles of their children are on the rise, they need only look to the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, which has gone from around 15% of its caseloads being in area school districts a year ago to nearly 50% today.

The center opened in February 2020 and has seen its calling shift significantly in the direction of student mental health services.

The center recently hired its 10th therapist, while it had three therapists at this time last year.

“We are not done growing,” co-owner John Weiss told the Times-Tribune. “Certainly the demand continues to grow and more and more school districts are reaching out to us feeling we have a helpful, effective model. We realized this is becoming more and more a part of our clinic. We are at a point that all of our new hires are school-based therapists. We will hire for need. We will not have a therapist gap or a waiting list. We have a value here of availability.”

Hiring more therapists not only means serving more schools, but also finding more success, Weiss said. A key component for success in therapy is when the students feel their therapist is a fit for them and they bond.

“Whether or not the kid feels safe and heard is far and away the most important piece of the process, a kid can tell if you are being genuine with them,” he said. "When you increase those feelings of connection, behaviors shift quickly."

While the clinicians at the center could not have predicted the significant mental health impacts that the pandemic would have on youth nor the dramatic increase in the need for their services post-pandemic, they were nevertheless prepared for it.

Co-owners John Weiss and Melissa Olsen had previously worked together at Oregon Mental Health Services, where they used a school-based model for mental health services and were given the autonomy to develop their own program within the Oregon School District.

From 2017 to 2019, Weiss also worked as a therapist in several school districts.

While they had already been looking to offer services in area schools when they opened their doors in early 2020, they did not know how in-demand those services would become over the past two years.

The center is now working in eight area school districts. In each district, it forms a memorandum of understanding and works directly with student services staff including guidance counselors and school psychologists, who help identify which students may be helped by mental health services.

It’s important for those services to be integrated into the schools, rather than treating the schools as satellite clinics, Weiss said.

“We try to work hard with teachers and staff for more of a systems approach—with parents involved as much as possible,” he said. “When we work collaboratively with parents and staff, it’s a three-legged stool approach, because we’re all using the same language and tools. We love working with staff on professional development, and being a support for them. We work with teachers and parents more now than ever, to try to give them the tools so that they can become the therapists, as they really are the ones dealing with the students.”

As part of that integration, the clinic aims to be as undisruptive to student schedules as possible, generally serving students during flex time or study halls so that there’s not a loss of academic instruction time.

Depending upon how acute or difficult a student’s situation is determines the frequency of their therapy sessions, ranging from weekly to every other week to every few months. The number of sessions should allow for momentum, but not be so frequent they get in the way of academics, Weiss said.

Parents are now being involved sooner than they used to be, after their child’s first or second session, whereas it used to be after the fourth or sixth session.

“If a kid feels safe and is open to it, we are in a place where we can heal those relationships that are broken—asking ‘what’s been the disconnect?’ We don’t want to exclude parents,” Weiss said. “There are wonderful stories we have heard of healing and reconnection with parents that makes a student’s school experience much better than it would have been. This is a new way of communication, a safe way for parents to listen and negotiate with their kids and have wonderful outcomes.”

Adapting by district

Each school district has its own individual needs, Weiss said.

“Each district is different—we’re always trying to tweak and change our services,” he said. “So there’s always some learning that goes on on both ends. We try to be accommodating to each districts’ needs and values.”

The DeForest school district began partnering with the center at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

So far this school year, there have been 38 students who have been referred who are now at various stages of intake or receiving services, and there are also 25 students who were referred in the last school year who are still being seen, the district's Director of Student Services Sara Totten told the Times-Tribune.

A student mental health services partnership of this nature was something new for the district when it allied with the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee, she said, but now it works with three other providers in addition to the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee. There’s been a growing need, and the district is adding providers to meet that growing need.

“Overall it was very smooth when we brought them in,” Totten said. “They were our first provider and we branched out from there. The reason this started is because students don’t always have access to transportation to see other providers in the Madison area, this allows for providers to come here to see kids. If it’s difficult to get kids out of school during the day or parents don’t want that, this provides a way to do that without taking away from instructional time.”

The therapists go into all the different school buildings in the district to meet students where they are.

Bringing in the psychotherapists from the center hasn’t taken away any roles or responsibilities from student services staff—it is a way to support them, Totten said.

“We have our own school counselors, social workers, and psychologists, but sometimes student needs go beyond the scope of them,” she said. “Typically with students who are seeing our services staff—if our staff are noticing their needs going above and beyond what we can provide, we potentially do a referral or call the parents and let them know about these options for a more clinical level of counseling.”

There is no charge to the school districts. The services are typically funded through the insurance of the parents of the students being seen. In cases where parents don’t have insurance, are in a high-deductible plan, or out-of-network, the Psychotherapy Center of Waunakee provides its services pro bono.

“We have a value of universality—no one will be denied,” Weiss said. “It would be wrong to see one student, but not another one who is struggling. Whoever gets referred to us is going to get seen, and we tried to make that as streamlined and simple for districts as possible. They have appreciated that piece all around—there’s no extra cost to districts other than providing us space.”

Those referrals can come from students themselves, their parents, their teachers, or student services staff members, but the services only work if parents are on board, which the majority are.

“The majority of parents have been in agreement and appreciate having this resource within the school,” Totten said. “And it helps them not having to take off work.”

Differences in needs

While the psychotherapists prefer to begin working with students at the elementary level to begin addressing issues early on, students have mental health needs to address at every age, Weiss said.

Elementary students typically exhibit behavioral issues such as separation anxiety and attention deficit. Middle school students often struggle with identity issues, feeling self-conscious, and worrying about fitting in with their peers, and it’s at that age they typically first begin to become aware of the downsides of life. At the high school level, depression and trauma begin to emerge, stemming from relationships with peers and family members as well as academic pressure, and anxiety over uncertainty about what’s coming next after high school. It’s at the high school level that thoughts of self-harm and suicide typically begin to emerge.

At all ages familial trauma, abuse, and neglect can have an impact on students, Weiss said.

However, there are differences in how signs of these issues are exhibited at different ages. Typically whereas a high schooler can express their need for help verbally, at the elementary and middle school level, the communication is more through acting-out behaviors such as being a distraction in the classroom, or not attending school.

While the pandemic had a significant impact on all students, it particularly affected the youngest kids as they began first or second grade without ever having completed a normal kindergarten or first grade experience, missing out on that formative social–emotional learning time, Weiss said.

“Sensory regulation or emotional regulation have been more prominent issues since the pandemic,” Totten said. “One of our largest needs is that regulation piece. We have done a lot to add breaks throughout the day for kids, provide universal social-emotional learning at every level for all kids, offer more specialized groups, and get staff trained in dialectical behavioral therapy.”

Gender can also play a role in variations in mental health struggles, Weiss said. Young boys struggle more with fear and separation anxiety, while young girls struggle more with fitting in with their peers.

Across all the school districts, social media plays a big part in student identity and in students discovering who they are and how they fit in, Weiss said.

Based on student surveys, the most common issues facing DeForest students are significant levels of anxiety and depression, Totten said, as well as issues with family changes.

A change this school year—to help prevent students from slipping under the radar—is that surveys are no longer anonymous.

“One thing we started doing this year is that the student engagement survey was always anonymous—this year it’s not anonymous to help identify kids who may have fallen under that radar,” Totten said. “If a student has no connection to an adult at school or doesn't feel safe at school, we can reach out to them more specifically. We have a better system in place now with the screener survey.”