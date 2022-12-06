Read full article on original website
Meredith Rutkowski
6d ago
If born in the Valley they will likely want to return there. Like the green sea turtles from the Great Barrier Reef. If eggs hatch elsewhere they will likely opt to return to the beach of their birth.
Harlingen CISD opens first-of-its-kind fire simulator
Harlingen is now home to a first-of-its-kind fire simulator. It is able to give future and current firefighters some realistic training. "We get live training hands on, I learn more hands on," Harlingen High School senior James Salazar said. Salazar is a senior at Harlingen High School, and he already...
Hidalgo County sees spike in hospitalizations from ‘tripledemic’
Hidalgo County reported Tuesday 24 people are hospitalized with the flu, with two of them being treated in intensive care units. Hidalgo County's top medical expert says hospital visits rose after the Thanksgiving holiday due to large gatherings — and he expects the trend to continue with Christmas right around the corner.
FedEx to contact customers about lost or delayed packages after delivery truck caught fire in Weslaco
FedEx says some Valley customers may be getting a phone call about lost or delayed packages. This comes after a delivery truck burned Monday while on the highway in Weslaco. The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into what caused the fire. Channel 5 News reached out to FedEx about...
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat down with Bella Michaels for an inside look at her path on-and-off the court. Click on the video above for more on her basketball journey.
Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month. There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August. This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since...
Diego Gomez signs for UTRGV baseball
SAN JUAN, Texas -- PSJA's Diego Gomez signed his National Latter of Intent to play baseball at UT Rio Grande Valley. Click on the video above for more on his special day.
Puppies help students de-stress for finals week at Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen
Some Valley college students are preparing for finals this week. As a way to help students relieve some stress, the city of Mission brought out eight puppies to the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen.
Valley customers lose power after truck hits utility pole in Pharr-McAllen area
Some Valley residents in the Pharr-McAllen area near east Jackson may have experienced a power outage Monday night. AEP says a truck hit a utility pole and brought down some power lines in the area. The power was out for about 15,000 customers. The outage affected the Walmart off of...
New exhibit in Weslaco museum celebrates ‘Christmas around the world’
A new exhibit at the Weslaco Museum has 50 Christmas trees on display, and each one of them represents a different country. Each tree showcases the country's culture and Christmas traditions. “I think it's very educational to not only children, but adults to learn,” Weslaco Museum Assistant Director Angie Mendoza...
City of Santa Rosa to host free food distribution for residents
The city of Santa Rosa is having a free food giveaway Tuesday. The giveaway is for Santa Rosa residents only. It is happening at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.o. An ID and proof of residency is required.
Pharr PD to increase patrol over the holiday season
The Pharr Police Department wants to remind the public to take extra precautions behind the wheel this holiday season. Increased patrols will take effect Friday through Jan. 1, 2023. Pharr police will be on the lookout for speeding violations, traffic safety laws, seatbelts, and drunk drivers. Driving intoxicated can de...
Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 544 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12. The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
Brownsville police identify man hit by car while jaywalking
Brownsville police say the 65-year-old man who was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a major street was “at fault” in the accident, according to a news release. Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around...
Funeral held for Valley border patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A Valley border patrol agent who died while on the job last week was laid to rest Monday. Raul Gonzalez Jr. 38, was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr. He was on an ATV tracking a group of illegal border crossers when he crashed. Border patrol agents gave Gonzalez...
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV Sports Director Alex Del Barrio on Monday to discuss the hiring of the new Head Football Coach at UTRGV Travis Bush. Watch the interview in the video above.
Sheriff’s office: Suspect robs and assaults clerk at drive-thru near Mission
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of an aggravated robbery near Mission. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of an aggravated robbery Friday at around 8 p.m. at the Servi Express Drive Thru, located on south of 8-Mile Line Road on Bentsen Palm Road, according to a news release.
Man in critical condition after being hit by car while jaywalking, Brownsville police say
A man is in critical condition after Brownsville police say he was struck by a vehicle while jaywalking, police said. The unidentified man was walking “diagonally” across the 800 block of International Boulevard Tuesday at around 6:11 p.m. when he was hit, according to Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval.
