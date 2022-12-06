Read full article on original website
E.E.C. Class visits Matthews Place
Our E.E.C. Class visits Matthews Place. They had fun having the place all to themselves! As you can see from their faces, this was the perfect place to visit!. #BelieveInYou #SierraBonita #Sierrabonitabears #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher #LoveTeaching.
Mrs. Darrington’s Chair is Popular!
More and more students are exchanging their hard earned Croc Cash for the Principal’s Chair! Must be pretty comfy as 3 more students opted to buy Mrs. Darrington’s Chair for a Day!
Flashlight Reading in Fourth Grade
Reading is always fun — but especially when you get to use a flashlight :) I have been impressed by my student’s taste in good books this year! Many of them choose challenging selections that push their reading to the next level. We have also recently had an uptick in the amount of nonfiction texts checked out from our classroom library! We’re readers for life!
