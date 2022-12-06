WHO Frankie Corio Age: 12 Hometown: Livingston, Scotland WHAT In her debut role in Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, Frankie Corio is Sophie, the pre-teen daughter to Paul Mescal’s Calum. On a Turkish vacation, the emotional ebb and flow of their relationship takes center-stage. As a young, single father, Calum is wracked by a kind of existential pain that includes the loss of his own dreams. Bogged down by his personal demons and unresolved traumas, he is at turns both a loving and distant father. While Sophie struggles to understand her father’s fluctuating moods, her love emerges through the lens of the camera she constantly trains on...

