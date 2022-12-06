Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Shares Clip of the Mushroom Kingdom, Peach’s Castle
A clip from the upcoming 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released. In it you can hear Chris Pratt as Mario and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. There are homages to pipes and coin boxes from the original video games, and we get a good look at the outside of Peach’s Castle.
otakuusamagazine.com
Bandai Namco is Doing Something with Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land
Akira Toriyama is best known for his mega successful Dragon Ball franchise, but that’s not the only manga he’s worked on. He debuted with his first serialized manga in 1980 with Dr. Slump, which is also fairly well known. But it’s his short Sand Land manga that’s getting the attention now, as Bandai Namco is making some sort of project with it.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Fire Hunter TV Anime Reveals Main Visual
The Fire Hunter—also known as Hikari no Ou—is an upcoming anime we’ve covered a few times in the past that has Junji Nishimura (VLADLOVE, Ranma 1/2) directing and Mamoru Oshii (Ghost in the Shell) writing. The series is based on the novels by Rieko Hinata and illustrator Akihiro Yamada, and Crunchyroll recently announced plans to simulcast it as part of the Winter 2023 anime season. Ahead of the show’s January 14 premiere in Japan, the main visual has been revealed.
otakuusamagazine.com
Naruto Creator Celebrates Anime’s 20th Anniversary With Illustration
This weekend marks the opening of NARUTO THE GALLERY, a special exhibition commemorating the 20th anniversary of the anime adaptation with art, footage and more. Naruto manga author Masashi Kishimoto is celebrating the December 10 kickoff with a special illustration, which you can check out below. The message on the...
otakuusamagazine.com
Heat the Pig Liver Anime Drops Key Art, 2023 Debut Date
believe it or not, is the actual name of a light novel series. And now it’s coming to anime form. Today, a piece of key art for Heat the Pig Liver and its main cast were both revealed. It was also announced the show will hit screens in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
otakuusamagazine.com
Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break Anime Gets Pumped for More in New Visual
The Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break anime is taking a break this week due to the World Cup, but this season’s second cour is still right around the corner. To keep the hype going, a new visual arrived along with info on the theme songs for the continuation. The new...
otakuusamagazine.com
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte Shares Third Trailer
It won’t be too much longer before the anime adaptation of the light novel series Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte comes out. Ahead of the January 6 debut (which HIDIVE will stream simultaneously), a third promotional trailer has been released. In addition to that,...
otakuusamagazine.com
The Misfit of Demon King Academy II Showcased in Second Promo
The second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7, and with that news comes a brand new second promo previewing the continuation. See what’s in store for The Misfit of Demon King Academy II below while we wait for the new season to debut.
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man Becomes Most-Searched TV Anime of 2022
It’s time once again to see what Google has deemed to be the most-searched topics of the year, and 2022 has certainly proven to be the year of Chainsaw Man. Denji leads the pack in the list of most-searched TV anime in Japan, while Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume, tops the list of most-searched films in Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
Handyman Saitou in Another World Anime Reveals Start Date, More Cast
Kazutomo Ichitomo’s Handyman Saitou in Another World manga is making the leap to TV anime, and the start date has been locked in for January 8. There’s also a new trailer and a handful of new cast members, so let’s kick things off with those below. Trailer:
otakuusamagazine.com
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour Announced
The Demon Slayer anime is getting ready to return to theaters! Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll have teamed up to announce a theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- as part of a world tour. The theatrical event will include a feature-length cut of episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc as well as the extended first episode of the upcoming Swordsmith Village Arc in 4K with remastered audio.
otakuusamagazine.com
Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown Anime Reveals Premiere Date
Previously lined up for January 2023, we now have a more specific start date for Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, which continues the adaptation of Ken Wakui’s recently-concluded manga. The anime will return to the screen in Japan on January 7, and the ending theme song artists were announced along with the date.
otakuusamagazine.com
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Returns to Airwaves in April 2023
Last month we got the sad news that a staff member on the Golden Kamuy anime had passed away. As a result, the remaining season 4 episodes were delayed, but we now have a date for their return. According to the official website and social accounts, the season 4 broadcast will return and start from the beginning with episode 37 in April 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen Season 3 Set for January 18
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen season 3 was lined up for a January 2023 premiere back in September, and now the date has been narrowed down further. The new season kicks off in Japan on January 18, and a new trailer, visual and cast additions are here to go along with the latest info.
Comments / 0