Georgia State

Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation

ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG

Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday. In July, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced an investigation into Bernard's potential failure to report the abortion...
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case

South Carolina prosecutors have put forth what they believe was Alex Murdaugh's motive for killing his wife and son. He wanted to distract attention from the illicit schemes he was running to avoid financial ruin, they allege in a motion filed Thursday. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December...
