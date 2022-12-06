Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Economists see recession ahead for Georgia, nation
ATLANTA – Georgia’s economy will enter a mild, short recession early next year that should only persist for about six months, the dean of the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business said Friday. The downturn will be prompted by the series of interest rate hikes the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. "I didn't want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled," he said in an interview with CNN.
Henry County Daily Herald
Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to 10-year-old rape victim drops lawsuit against state AG
Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, and her medical partner dropped their lawsuit against the state attorney general Thursday. In July, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced an investigation into Bernard's potential failure to report the abortion...
Henry County Daily Herald
South Carolina prosecutors reveal alleged motive in Murdaugh murder case
South Carolina prosecutors have put forth what they believe was Alex Murdaugh's motive for killing his wife and son. He wanted to distract attention from the illicit schemes he was running to avoid financial ruin, they allege in a motion filed Thursday. Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of December...
Henry County Daily Herald
Concerns of 'more landslides' in Southern California after portion of cliff collapses onto beach
No injuries were reported after part of a cliff collapsed onto a beach Friday in coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, the Southern California city said in a statement. The landslide, at 10 a.m. local time, forced the closure of the beach and comes as an atmospheric river...
