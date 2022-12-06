Read full article on original website
State DOT awards $152 million in October construction contracts
ATLANTA – During the October 2022 State Transportation Board meeting, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced it awarded 25 projects valued at approximately $152,464,122. The largest single investment, worth approximately $9 million, was awarded to The Scruggs Company. This resurfacing project consists of 10.33 miles of milling and plant...
As overdoses soar in Georgia, so does demand for life-saving drug naloxone
ATLANTA – As overdoses have skyrocketed in Georgia – more than 13,000 this year alone, according to the state Department of Public Health — so has demand for the life-saving drug naloxone, which reverses the deadly effects of an opioid overdose. People who use drugs – or...
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. "I didn't want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled," he said in an interview with CNN.
PHOTOS: Night One of State Title Games in Georgia Don't Disappoint
The state championships in the state of Georgia have finally arrived. This means the state's best football teams across seven classifications are all meeting in one spot, Panther Stadium also known formerly as Turner Field. Thursday night was quite a scene with Bowdon beating Schley county 39 to 31 in...
Concerns of 'more landslides' in Southern California after portion of cliff collapses onto beach
No injuries were reported after part of a cliff collapsed onto a beach Friday in coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, the Southern California city said in a statement. The landslide, at 10 a.m. local time, forced the closure of the beach and comes as an atmospheric river...
