Brian marvels at the current success of the Celtics and Bruins, and sees where they fit amongst the best Boston teams of this century across four major sports (0:30). Then, he sits down with Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com to discuss the upcoming Patriots-Cardinals Monday night game, friction between Kyler Murray and the team, Kliff Kingsbury’s job security, the Pats’ offensive struggles vs. the Cards’ defensive struggles, and more (18:30). Finally, Brian gives his final thoughts on the Xander Bogaerts disaster, but also looks at some of the other Red Sox free agent signings (37:00).

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO