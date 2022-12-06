Read full article on original website
Where the ’22 Celtics and Bruins Rank Amongst the Greatest Boston Teams of the 21st Century. Plus, a Pats-Cardinals Preview
Brian marvels at the current success of the Celtics and Bruins, and sees where they fit amongst the best Boston teams of this century across four major sports (0:30). Then, he sits down with Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com to discuss the upcoming Patriots-Cardinals Monday night game, friction between Kyler Murray and the team, Kliff Kingsbury’s job security, the Pats’ offensive struggles vs. the Cards’ defensive struggles, and more (18:30). Finally, Brian gives his final thoughts on the Xander Bogaerts disaster, but also looks at some of the other Red Sox free agent signings (37:00).
