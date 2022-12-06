RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The cold case murder of a 21-year-old mother of two has been solved, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Lorraine Diaz was shot to death nearly six years ago. Deputies found her body on January 11, 2017, at 1:42 a.m. After shooting her, the killer stuffed her body into the trunk of a car. The vehicle was set on fire in a rural area of FM 762 in Richmond, a short distance south of George Ranch High School.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO