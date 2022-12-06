ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Putin says Russia may be fighting in Ukraine for a long time

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his army could be fighting in Ukraine for a long time, but he saw "no sense" in mobilising additional soldiers at this point. "As for the duration of the special military operation, well, of course, this can...
Gas tariff hike accelerates rise in Russian weekly consumer prices

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose sharply in the week to Dec. 5, driven by higher electricity and gas tariffs, data published on Wednesday showed, a little over a week before the central bank will meet on interest rates for the final time this year. Russia's...
Russian economy has overcome short-term slump caused by mobilisation - central bank

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia's economy has overcome the short-term slump caused by President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation order, but the disinflationary impact it had in reducing consumer demand has practically disappeared, the central bank said on Wednesday. Inflationary risks are set to prevail in the medium term, the...
Russian consumer inflation slows to 12% as central bank meeting looms

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in November, but consumer prices rose again in month-on-month terms, data showed on Friday, just one week before the central bank meets for the final time this year to decide on interest rates. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply...
Bank of China offers loans to ease Chinese developer's liquidity

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has offered offshore loans to cash-starved Chinese property developer Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (0960.HK), it said in a statement on Friday. The move was part of the arrangement by regulators to help developers repay...
UK finance minister to meet North Sea execs on windfall tax

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will meet leaders of North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss the government's windfall tax, three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Hunt last month announced plans to boost the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on oil and...
Energy shock relief should be phased out in 2-3 years -French central banker

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Government measures to ease the cost of Europe's energy price shock should not be ramped up further and should be wound down in the next two or three years, the head of France's central bank said on Thursday. European governments have committed tens of billions...
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
SEC under fire, pressures public firms to disclose crypto exposure

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recent bankruptcies and financial distress among crypto asset market participants have caused widespread disruption in those markets,” they...
Current crypto prices are "at a steep discount" - Bloomberg Intelligence

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While multiple mainstream analysts and news outlets have once again called for the death of Bitcoin – which...
EU markets watchdog raps national regulators over Brexit hubs

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Regulators in Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands allowed investment funds shifting operations from London to the European Union after Brexit to operate with too few senior staff in their new locations, the EU's securities watchdog said on Thursday. After Britain voted in 2016 to leave...
Russia's gold reserves a target in U.S. defense spending bill

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which will boost defense spending...
Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain approved its first new deep coal mine in decades on Wednesday to produce the high-polluting fuel for use in steelmaking, a decision which drew criticism from opponents who say it will hinder climate targets. The Woodhouse Colliery, to be developed by West Cumbria Mining...
Bonds lap up crude, costs and Canada

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. The big consensus bet of 2023 is already in full swing - bonds are bid. Although they backed up a bit first thing today, U.S. 10 and 30-year Treasury yields swooned to their lowest since mid-September on Wednesday.

