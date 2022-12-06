ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

Memories of deadly tornado linger like it was yesterday, survivor says

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks one year since deadly tornadoes spawned across western and central Kentucky. 81 Kentuckians were killed in the storms, including 24 in Graves County. The town of Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit areas in the region. In Mayfield, nine of those deaths were...
MAYFIELD, KY
wymt.com

Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties

The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Recovery efforts continue as Kentucky communities mark somber anniversary

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks a somber anniversary for many communities in central and western Kentucky. It’s the night violent and deadly tornadoes carved miles of destruction and changed lives forever. Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit towns. The downtown district was flattened by an EF-4 twister.
MAYFIELD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA). If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship,...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now

ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
KENTUCKY STATE

