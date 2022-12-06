Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians concerned as flood debris remains over four months later
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sound of water flowing through river banks might sound refreshing, the debris remaining four months after the July flood continues to cover up nature’s beauty. “They could have a crew on every creek in the county cleaning this place up. We got so...
WLKY.com
One year later: Looking back at the deadly, devastating western Kentucky tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. — It was an unforgettable night in Kentucky. Nearly 20 tornadoes ripped through the western part of the state on Dec. 10 into the early morning of Dec. 11, leaving a giant trail of death and destruction just weeks before Christmas. A year later, communities continue to...
wymt.com
Memories of deadly tornado linger like it was yesterday, survivor says
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks one year since deadly tornadoes spawned across western and central Kentucky. 81 Kentuckians were killed in the storms, including 24 in Graves County. The town of Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit areas in the region. In Mayfield, nine of those deaths were...
wymt.com
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay has fallen for the seventh straight year. When adjusting for inflation, it dropped off more than 5% in the past year alone. Fayette County teacher Jeni Ward is a veteran...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
Ford and SK will receive $250 million upfront from Kentucky taxpayers for the companies' massive battery park in Hardin County. The money is "well spent," Gov. Andy Beshear says.
wymt.com
Recovery efforts continue as Kentucky communities mark somber anniversary
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10 marks a somber anniversary for many communities in central and western Kentucky. It’s the night violent and deadly tornadoes carved miles of destruction and changed lives forever. Mayfield was one of the hardest-hit towns. The downtown district was flattened by an EF-4 twister.
wymt.com
Kentucky pediatrician urges vaccination as ‘tripledemic’ strains hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are adding another tool for doctors to protect people this holiday season. The new guidance means more people can get COVID-19 boosters. With this latest approval by the FDA, anyone in America above the age of six months old can get a bivalent COVID booster shot. Doctors say that could be huge heading into the winter season.
wymt.com
Great Health Divide | Autism services unable to meet growing demand in Appalachian Ky.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside Crider’s Barber Shop, the buzz never stops. But, as a parent of two autistic children, Chris Crider knows it all can be hard to handle for some who sit in his chair. “They deserve to have a good haircut too, just like everybody else,”...
kentuckytoday.com
After tragic flooding, eastern Ky. schools struggling with flu now
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Superintendents from school districts impacted by the July flooding in eastern Kentucky said during a Tuesday virtual superintendents huddle they continue to struggle with low student attendance, first due to the flooding and now due to illnesses. Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett told Kentucky...
More rain for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — As the week unfolds, even more rain will be seen across parts of the 13 News viewing area. Future rain has already cancelled the planned Thursday night Christmas Parade in Charleston. The big rain maker in this case is a feed of moisture tied all the way back into the Pacific Ocean. That […]
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
2 Kentucky men charged with illegally possessing machine guns
Two men were officially charged with illegally possessing machine guns.
wymt.com
Journalism students help keep newspaper going nearly one year after devastating WKY tornado
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Journalism students called into action. Nearly a year since the devastating and deadly tornado that touched down in Mayfield, students have helped keep the Mayfield Messenger paper going. Associate journalism professor Leigh Wright wanted to find a way for her students to tell real, meaningful stories after...
wymt.com
‘Opportunities to make people’s lives better’ Gov. Beshear talks EKY flood recovery with Lexington newspaper
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - Gov. Andy Beshear sat down with the Lexington Herald-Leader this week to talk about ongoing recovery efforts from July’s historic flooding in our region. In an interview with reporter Bill Estep, the governor discussed the biggest challenges in the cleanup, which he says are...
Kentucky utility sales tax can be avoided: Here’s how
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Utility customers around Kentucky will soon see another tax tacked onto their bill — unless they fill out an exemption form. At the start of next year, only a person’s primary residence will be exempt from sales tax on utility services, including electric bills. Kenergy, one of the Commonwealth’s large electric […]
wymt.com
Community organization offers help to victims of Kentucky disasters
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Community Action Agencies are responding to the Western Kentucky tornado outbreak and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentuckians impacted by those disasters can get Disaster Case Management services through Community Action Agencies (CAA). If you live in a disaster declared county or have a disaster-related hardship,...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
Comments / 1