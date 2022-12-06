ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far

The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
Amancay Tapia

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
KUOW

Why you should have candles and be a good neighbor: Today So Far

Four attacks on electrical substations have happened across Oregon and Washington state recently. Washington state officials are finally figuring out how to implement a voter-approved gun measure from 2018. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 8, 2022. As I consider next year's resolutions and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rice Lake Chronotype

Back Home: Attacked by a tree terrorist

A lot of time and money has been spent in our country coming up with increased security and contingency plans for the possibility of a terrorist or cyber-attack on our electrical grid. With winter weather here, even losing power for a few hours poses risks when we rely so much on the grid to keep us warm. Thankfully we live in a part of the country — not Texas —...
TEXAS STATE
KUOW

Moose spotted for the first time in Mount Rainier National Park

For the first time, a moose has been captured on camera in Mount Rainier National Park. The sighting is also the first documentation of a moose in southwest Washington, according to a tweet from the national park. The Mount Rainier moose likely wandered into southwest Washington with the help of...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
KUOW

'Birthday Tree': It's The Thought That Counts

You've probably heard the phrase, "It's the thought that counts." That's the theme of a holiday series we're bringing you this month, because 'tis the season for a number of holiday traditions and feelings, even if you're not celebrating anything in particular. 'Tis also the season for the excitement and...
HAWAII STATE
catster.com

Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups

Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
GreenMatters

House Cats Can Wreak Havoc on Wildlife — Here’s How to Let Them Thrive Indoors

Pet parenting inevitably raises your environmental impact. The pet food industry is infamously environmentally destructive, pet toys are often short-lived, and most pet products come with unsustainable packaging. But beyond that, certain pets affect their surrounding environments differently. Outdoor cats, for example, can have a negative impact on wildlife —...
petpress.net

5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets

Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy