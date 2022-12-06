Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Des Moines Small Business Awarded $10K Grant Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyDes Moines, WA
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Rabid Pet Cat Attacks Owner After Encounter With Wild Animal
A pet cat attacked their owner after contracting rabies from a wild animal in North Carolina, officials say. Brunswick County Health Services is urging local residents to "stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves" after the feline tested positive for the viral disease. The cat is suspected of contracting...
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Seven Cats Abandoned Near Shelter Freeze To Death 'Huddled Together'
The cats were abandoned in cages in temperatures as low as 30 degrees.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
pethelpful.com
Video of Longest Cat Resident at Florida Shelter Is So Heartbreaking
Attention Florida residents, or anyone with the means to travel to Florida, there's the sweetest ever adult cat available for adoption who badly needs a home. Silver has been at the shelter longer than any other cat and it makes no sense why this girl hasn't found a home yet.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
KUOW
Green crabs are not giving Washington a break: Today So Far
The news is a bit crabby lately...green crabby. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 5, 2022. Those pesky green crabs continue to push farther into Puget Sound. So far this year, trappers have caught nearly a quarter million European green crabs in Washington's waters. That's more than twice the amount taken in last year. This crab is very destructive to local habitats that our native crabs, and other species, rely on. In fact, Washington has declared a green crab emergency.
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
Fluffy Cats Racing To Greet Their Pawrent After Work Delight Internet
Ragdoll cats were developed by American breeder Ann Baker in the 1960s and have become very popular in recent years.
Fluffy Cat Moving In With Owner at College Delights Viewers: 'New Aunties'
A U.K. PhD student's cat has gone viral on TikTok after moving in with her and her five roommates. TikTok user Megs, known online as @neurology_nerd, posted the video, which has over 500,000 views, with the caption: "6 new aunties now." In the video, Megs posted a screenshot of a...
KUOW
Why you should have candles and be a good neighbor: Today So Far
Four attacks on electrical substations have happened across Oregon and Washington state recently. Washington state officials are finally figuring out how to implement a voter-approved gun measure from 2018. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 8, 2022. As I consider next year's resolutions and...
Back Home: Attacked by a tree terrorist
A lot of time and money has been spent in our country coming up with increased security and contingency plans for the possibility of a terrorist or cyber-attack on our electrical grid. With winter weather here, even losing power for a few hours poses risks when we rely so much on the grid to keep us warm. Thankfully we live in a part of the country — not Texas —...
KUOW
Moose spotted for the first time in Mount Rainier National Park
For the first time, a moose has been captured on camera in Mount Rainier National Park. The sighting is also the first documentation of a moose in southwest Washington, according to a tweet from the national park. The Mount Rainier moose likely wandered into southwest Washington with the help of...
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
KUOW
'Birthday Tree': It's The Thought That Counts
You've probably heard the phrase, "It's the thought that counts." That's the theme of a holiday series we're bringing you this month, because 'tis the season for a number of holiday traditions and feelings, even if you're not celebrating anything in particular. 'Tis also the season for the excitement and...
Meet Dwarf Donkeys, The Adorable Animals Can Be Great Pets
Donkeys are adorable but dwarf donkeys are cuter. Dwarf donkeys are sweet little creatures that can even be kept as pets because they are friendly. These donkeys are actually referred to as miniature donkeys.
catster.com
Exploring How Domestic Cats Can Live in Groups
Cats are naturally solitary with highly territorial behaviors, but domestic cats often live in groups of one or more. A study published in July in the journal PLOS ONE investigated how cats might have adapted to get along with others by looking at the hormone levels, gut microbiomes and social behaviors of shelter cats living in groups.
House Cats Can Wreak Havoc on Wildlife — Here’s How to Let Them Thrive Indoors
Pet parenting inevitably raises your environmental impact. The pet food industry is infamously environmentally destructive, pet toys are often short-lived, and most pet products come with unsustainable packaging. But beyond that, certain pets affect their surrounding environments differently. Outdoor cats, for example, can have a negative impact on wildlife —...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
