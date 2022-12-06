Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Congressman Zeldin won’t run for chair of Republican National Committee
Congressmen and former candidate for governor Lee Zeldin announced that he will not run for chair of the Republican National Committee. Zeldin had been considering running since his defeat to democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul last month. The current RNC Chair, Ronna McDaniel, has held the job since 2017. Making the...
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
