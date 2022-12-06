ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

USDA offers disaster assistance to Georgia farmers

ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently participated in a roundtable discussion with producers in Cochran to discuss available FSA assistance, including the Farm Storage Facility Loan Program, Microloans, and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. “During the roundtable, we had a robust...
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking

MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
