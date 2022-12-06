Read full article on original website
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. "I didn't want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled," he said in an interview with CNN.
USDA offers disaster assistance to Georgia farmers
ATHENS — USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently participated in a roundtable discussion with producers in Cochran to discuss available FSA assistance, including the Farm Storage Facility Loan Program, Microloans, and the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program. “During the roundtable, we had a robust...
Georgia career criminal gets 20-year sentence for meth trafficking
MACON – A career offender with a violent criminal history who participated in a middle Georgia drug trafficking network responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.
Concerns of 'more landslides' in Southern California after portion of cliff collapses onto beach
No injuries were reported after part of a cliff collapsed onto a beach Friday in coastal Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County, the Southern California city said in a statement. The landslide, at 10 a.m. local time, forced the closure of the beach and comes as an atmospheric river...
