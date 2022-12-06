ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Pot On Campus

Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect today but the University of Missouri System alerted students, faculty, and staff that, due to federal law, it will continue to be prohibited on any university property. Washington University in St. Louis psychiatry professor Dr. Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among youths will drastically increase…
