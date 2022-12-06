Lea Michele recalls the “beautiful letter” Barbra Streisand sent to congratulate her on ‘Funny Girl’

Between 1999 and 2014, Cate Blanchett collected three film acting Golden Globes, with her 2008 supporting win for “I’m Not There” having occurred between her dramatic lead victories for “Elizabeth” and “Blue Jasmine.” As the star of 2022’s “TÁR,” the five-time Best Film Drama Actress nominee is now in a comfortable position to earn her sixth bid and third win in the category, the latter of which would be a record-tying achievement. Based on Gold Derby’s odds, this outcome is more of an inevitability than a possibility. Being named this year’s Best Film Drama Actress would make Blanchett the category’s fourth...

18 MINUTES AGO