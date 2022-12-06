Read full article on original website
Missouri man leaves a trail of bloody assaults; spends very little time in custody
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A serial wife beater with a criminal history in three states rarely served any jail time for his assaults. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, currently sits in the Cherokee County jail awaiting transport to the Kansas Department of Corrections to serve two sentences: 16-months, and 40-months, for running from law enforcement […]
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
Kansas man seriously injured in cement truck rollover
A Pittsburg man was hospitalized on Friday after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Oklahoma man dead after head-on crash in Kansas
A 20-year-old Oklahoma man died following a crash in southeast Kansas on Monday.
Pittsburg couple finds lost diamond after a year
PITTSBURG, Kan. – After taking their morning walk on October 4th, 2021, Fran Smith discovered that the diamond on her wedding ring was missing. “At that point, she didn’t know when it had fallen out or where far, perhaps even into the shower that morning. So we searched the house and tried to find her with a light, maybe a...
Seneca Police seek to identify individuals
SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
KBI investigating homicide in Neosho County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute.
bartlesvilleradio.com
fourstateshomepage.com
Chanute woman found dead, person of interest developed
Authorities arrest a person of interest after information from North Carolina leads to the body of a Chanute woman.
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI
A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
City Of Bartlesville In Stage 2 Of Water Conservation Efforts
The City of Bartlesville is currently under a stage 2 water conservation effort due to ongoing drought conditions in the area. The city wants to educate residents about ways they can help conserve water. The city' water system is currently down to 69% of the water that is available to...
