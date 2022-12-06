ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg couple finds lost diamond after a year

PITTSBURG, Kan. – After taking their morning walk on October 4th, 2021, Fran Smith discovered that the diamond on her wedding ring was missing. “At that point, she didn’t know when it had fallen out or where far, perhaps even into the shower that morning. So we searched the house and tried to find her with a light, maybe a...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Seneca Police seek to identify individuals

SENECA, Mo. — Seneca Police Dept seek the public assistance to identify individuals captured on security video within their city. “We need help identifying these individuals. If you know who they are please call 417-776-8158.” – Seneca Police Dept Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover news and stories where you live. Scroll...
SENECA, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Man with extensive criminal history, convicted again

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A Cherokee County Judge sentences a Webb City man with an extensive criminal history, to 16 months in a Kansas prison. Larry Dustin Flowers, 39, of Webb City pleaded guilty to running from law enforcement officers in April. Flowers received a 40-month sentence in August in a separate case, after pleading guilty to similar charges of running from officials and possession of methamphetamine. Flowers will serve both sentences consecutively.
WEBB CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas man killed in rollover crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder

Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
GALENA, KS
kggfradio.com

Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI

A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
CANEY, KS

