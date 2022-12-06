Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Best team for the Fighting Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Fighting Cup is getting a Great League Edition Remix in the Pokemon Go Battle League, which means you’re going to have to rethink your ‘best team’ from last time around. There are loads of unique cups to take part in during the Season of Mythical Wishes...
dexerto.com
Kai Cenat hits back at Destiny over ‘black zoomer streamers’ comments: “You’re clearly racist”
One of Twitch’s biggest stars in 2022, and recently crowned streamer of the year, Kai Cenat, has responded to Destiny, after the YouTube streamer criticized young black streamers gaining popularity. On December 6, Destiny reacted to a clip of IShowSpeed, a fellow YouTuber who was accused of being racist...
dexerto.com
Fortnite players convinced Chapter 4 made the game way harder
Some longtime Fortnite players think they’ve been dying more following the recent release of Chapter 4 Season 1. The Chapter 4 update launched this past weekend, introducing a new map, a reworked battle pass, and an upgrade to Unreal Engine 5.1. After the literally game-changing Fractured event brought an...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 guru unveils Kastov-74u build that “insta kills” in Solos
Warzone 2 content creator Metaphor has revealed a Kastov-74u build that “insta kills people up close”, netting 30 kills and winning a match while demonstrating the impressive setup. Warzone 2.0’s meta is constantly evolving, with players and content creators finding “the new meta” seemingly every day....
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players bash “farce” RICOCHET as cheaters take over
Modern Warfare 2 players have labeled RICOCHET anti-cheat a “farce” and claimed the annual installment is suffering from a dramatic uptick in the number of hackers as it approaches Season One Reloaded. While the first Warzone saw its life cycle continually marred by cheaters and hackers, the battle...
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS responds to ImperialHal ALGS “d-tier” verdict
In the latest chapter of an ongoing light but competitive feud between NICKMERCS and ImperialHal, Nick responded to a less-than-favorable ALGS tier list. In March, NICKMERCS claimed that “it’s my purpose” to play competitive Apex Legends. His hard work came to fruition in July, accepting an invitation to compete in the ALGS Year 3 Stage 1 split. NICKMERC’s team, Tripods, currently sit in 16th place in the ALGS Pro League standings.
dexerto.com
Cloud9 Valorant head coach rejects ‘super team’ moniker
Cloud9’s Valorant head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore says that his team isn’t as deserving of a ‘super team’ title as some other rosters from around the world. Fans and media outlets have heralded Cloud9 as the next super team in Valorant after the organization picked up both Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro in the offseason. The team will have a chance to prove that title at Red Bull Home Ground where they will debut the new lineup against international competition in a LAN setting.
dexerto.com
Aceu stuns viewers with mind-blowing Apex Legends 1v3 before quitting anyway
Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn has stunned his Twitch viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 clutch, only to casually leave the match in question seconds after. Despite no longer competing in the ALGS, Aceu is known as one of the most talented Apex Legends players on the planet.
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 player clowned as leaked DMs exposes them flexing stacks of cash
An NBA 2K23 player was brutally roasted after smack talk in the DMs led to them flexing a stack of cash at the other 2K player. NBA 2K matches can get fairly heated, especially between two players who take the annual basketball sim quite seriously. Whether it’s on the blacktop...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “number one” sniper for racking up kills
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has revealed the “number one” sniper for dominating Al Mazrah, and their meta build makes it easy to wipe out enemies in an instant. While the TAQ-56 has stood out as the strongest AR in Warzone 2 and the Fennec 45 is by far the most dominant gun at close quarters, it can be a little more complicated when it comes to picking out a top-tier sniper.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players notice bizarre flaw with Reaper’s design
Overwatch 2 is a game known for its character design. It features heroes that are bursting with personality, but an Overwatch fan noticed a very confusing detail about Reaper’s design. Overwatch 2‘s characters all stand out from each other. Unique character designs define each hero’s gameplay just as much...
dexerto.com
Team Liquid Valorant star duo to miss Red Bull Home Ground 3
Team Liquid have announced that they will be without two key players for the Red Bull Home Ground 3 Valorant tournament. On Twitter, Liquid confirmed that Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin and Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov, two of their off-season signings, will miss the event in Manchester due to visa issues.
dexerto.com
Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express
Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM. Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM. Though some players have felt...
dexerto.com
Fortnite and Dead Space crossover reportedly in the works for 2023
According to a new report, Epic Games is partnering with EA on a Fortnite and Dead Space crossover that will go live in 2023. In recent years, Epic has worked alongside several big-name developers and publishers on video game character crossovers in Fortnite. Everyone from Kratos and Lara Croft to...
dexerto.com
Chamber no longer a must-pick, Valorant pros say
Chamber received some heavy nerfs in Valorant Patch 5.12 with changes to his core abilities. Pros that spoke to Dexerto say the changes have made him less viable across the board. Chamber has been a top pick in professional Valorant in 2022. The agent has been an almost ever-present part...
dexerto.com
Rainbow Six Siege Best Attackers: Ultimate Tier List 2022
Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 Season 4 dropped recently and signals the final season ahead of Year 8. But who are the best attacking operators to use in Operation Solar Raid?. Operation Solar Raid dropped worldwide on 6 December after some time on Ubisoft’s TTS. It constitutes the biggest...
dexerto.com
Valorant star yay won’t fall off after Chamber nerf, says FNS
NRG in-game leader Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has said that he expects Cloud9’s Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker to still be one of the best Valorant players in the world despite the recent nerf to Chamber. Chamber was once again heavily nerfed in Valorant’s 5.12 update as Riot...
