Cloud9’s Valorant head coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore says that his team isn’t as deserving of a ‘super team’ title as some other rosters from around the world. Fans and media outlets have heralded Cloud9 as the next super team in Valorant after the organization picked up both Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro in the offseason. The team will have a chance to prove that title at Red Bull Home Ground where they will debut the new lineup against international competition in a LAN setting.

1 DAY AGO