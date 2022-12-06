Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots two men during possible auto theft in the Loop
Chicago — A concealed carry holder shot two men during an exchange of gunfire in the heart of Chicago’s Loop early Saturday morning. It’s at least the third time in about a week that armed citizens have shot suspected offenders during the commission of crimes. The victim...
Chicago shooting: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 men during possible car theft attempt, police say
A concealed carry holder shot two offenders during a possible attempted car theft, Chicago police said.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween
Two South Holland Men Charged with Robbing Armored Truck and ATM on Halloween (Chicago, IL) — Two brothers have been charged in federal court with robbing more than $1 million from an armored truck and automated teller machine in a Chicago suburb on Halloween. Corrie Singleton, 21, and Darrell...
Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical
CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Violent robberies keep happening in spurts and sprees in Chicago -- dozens of crimes, no arrests
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number keeps growing – there have been several dozen violent robberies in Chicago in three and a half weeks - and not one arrest.The robberies have been happening on the city's North, Northwest, and West sides. We have been tracking the crime trend closely for weeks. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, we have also been asking police for weeks about these crimes that have been happening in spurts across the city. Oftentimes, numerous robberies are reported in one area within a period of hours.Every red point on the map below represents a violent robbery...
Man, 21, charged in shooting death of Bronzeville activist Johnnie Owens
The suspect is is currently in custody on unrelated charges.
Nearly 130 catalytic converters seized in auto chop shop bust in Chicago suburb, police say
The property was being rented under a stolen identity, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
theeastcountygazette.com
Illinois Concealed Carry Owner Shoots Teen Robbers
The targeted victim, a concealed carry gun owner in Chicago, shot two young thieves. Monday’s event happened in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street at about 6 a.m. According to police, a car pulled up and three kids approached the 56-year-old man in his car. Authorities claimed the...
Armed robber targeted 11 victims within 4 hours on Chicago's North, NW Sides: CPD
Police say the suspect was driving a black Kia SUV and is behind 11 armed robberies within four hours.
Washington Examiner
Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case to determine whether three individuals who broke into a store before leading police on a car chase, crash and fatal shooting should be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke...
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
theeastcountygazette.com
Women Targeted In Series of Muggings Chicago Police
CHICAGO (WLS) — Numerous robberies in Chicago have specifically targeted women, prompting police to issue a warning to the public. U-Haul trucks were used in both incidents, according to the police. According to CPD, the attacks took place over the past two days on the North Side.Police searched the...
Chicago teen shot dead near CPS high school 'was a good young man,' grandmother says
CHICAGO - Kevin Davis loved sports and got the chance to play basketball for a magnet high school on the West Side. Tuesday afternoon, the 15-year-old was leaving Michele Clark High School in South Austin when he was shot several times and died less than an hour later, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
Two Illinois Men Busted For DUI Goes All ‘Kung-Fu’ ON Police Station
Two Illinois men that were arrested at 4:56am and 1:32 a.m and aken to the Clarendon Hills Police Department. They apparently went all "Kung-Fu" on the inside AND outside of the cop shop! PATCH. Jonathan Madison and Arsenyl Hall were both arrested for DUI in separate situations and taken to...
Concealed carry holder fatally shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
A concealed carry holder was fatally shot with her own gun by an intruder inside a home in Burnside on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
