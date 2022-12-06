ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Woman shot in face while driving on NW Side, critical

CHICAGO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face while driving on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning. The woman, 28, was driving near the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Albany Park around 2:18 a.m. when an individual in a blue sedan fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent robberies keep happening in spurts and sprees in Chicago -- dozens of crimes, no arrests

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number keeps growing – there have been several dozen violent robberies in Chicago in three and a half weeks - and not one arrest.The robberies have been happening on the city's North, Northwest, and West sides. We have been tracking the crime trend closely for weeks. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, we have also been asking police for weeks about these crimes that have been happening in spurts across the city. Oftentimes, numerous robberies are reported in one area within a period of hours.Every red point on the map below represents a violent robbery...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Illinois Concealed Carry Owner Shoots Teen Robbers

The targeted victim, a concealed carry gun owner in Chicago, shot two young thieves. Monday’s event happened in the 4700 block of West Arlington Street at about 6 a.m. According to police, a car pulled up and three kids approached the 56-year-old man in his car. Authorities claimed the...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Illinois Supreme Court considers liability in aftermath of fatal crime

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Supreme Court is considering a case to determine whether three individuals who broke into a store before leading police on a car chase, crash and fatal shooting should be responsible for their injuries. In 2012, Leland Dudley, John Givens, and David Strong broke...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

Women Targeted In Series of Muggings Chicago Police

CHICAGO (WLS) — Numerous robberies in Chicago have specifically targeted women, prompting police to issue a warning to the public. U-Haul trucks were used in both incidents, according to the police. According to CPD, the attacks took place over the past two days on the North Side.Police searched the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in 2021 murder charged with aggravated battery to peace officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested after fleeing from police Tuesday in South Shore. Tony Haywood, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, one felony count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and one misdemeanor count of driving without a license.
CHICAGO, IL

