A man accused of killing a father and son in Lawrence County pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the seven charges he faced. The plea was part of a deal in which Earl Clayburn Coburn would serve a life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole if he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder. This allowed him to avoid not just a trial but the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted of capital murder.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO