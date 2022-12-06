Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder
UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
WAAY-TV
Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial
A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial. Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr. Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke...
WAAY-TV
Suspect gets life sentence after pleading guilty to 2016 Lawrence County double murder
A man accused of killing a father and son in Lawrence County pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the seven charges he faced. The plea was part of a deal in which Earl Clayburn Coburn would serve a life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole if he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder. This allowed him to avoid not just a trial but the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted of capital murder.
Man found not guilty in Decatur murder trial
A Morgan County Jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty on counts of capital murder.
themadisonrecord.com
Morgan County capital murder defendant denies killing, says he was in Madison
DECATUR – Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home. Williams said he was in Madison at the time of the shooting.
Man charged with killing HPD officer appears in court
LaJeromeny Brown is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy, III.
‘More will go down’: Ex-Limestone correctional guard expects more arrests
Four former Limestone correctional officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state department of corrections.
WHNT-TV
Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues
Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
DPD: Man arrested for theft involving forged check, fake bank accounts
A man in Decatur was arrested after police say he was involved in a theft with forged checks and fake bank accounts.
WAFF
37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
wvtm13.com
Suspect identity released in shooting incident involving law enforcement officer in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: December 8, 2022: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) continues to investigate the shooting incident involving a Blount County Sheriff's deputy and Hayden Police officer Dec. 7. ALEA identified the deceased suspect as Stephen Bentley, 34. No officers were...
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
Man shot, killed during interaction with law enforcement in Blount County
A man is dead following a shooting in Blount County that involved law enforcement Wednesday.
Testimony continues in Decatur capital murder trial, second suspect wants new attorneys
Zachary Williams, 34, is one of two men charged in the 2019 shooting death of Michael Irvin, Jr., while investigators said his two young children were inside the house with him.
Florence suspect accused of shooting, stabbing man wants to represent himself
23-year-old Donivon Isaac Forbes was in court on Tuesday, representing himself in a hearing ahead of his trial for attempted murder, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
WAFF
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The former Franklin County School bus driver who was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment has been sentenced. Rhonda Barksdale, 58 was arrested on Sept. 16 after she was seen driving a school bus with students on board erratically and failing a field sobriety test.
WAAY-TV
Ex-Limestone Correctional Facility guard: Expect more arrests after 4 charged in bribery scheme
Four people are facing several charges each after investigators say they used their positions as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility to further a bribery and contraband scheme. Alex Andrews of Fayetteville, Tennessee; Shamarion Dozier of Huntsville; John Paul Ketteman of Huntsville; and Andrew Taylor Roy of Owens Cross Roads...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Four men charged with bribery and using position for personal gain in Limestone County
Multiple Limestone County men have been arrested and charged with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.
Comments / 0