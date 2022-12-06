ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Jury finds Hartselle man not guilty in Morgan County murder

UPDATE: A jury has found Zachary Williams not guilty of the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. Deliberations began late Thursday and ended Friday afternoon. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. From earlier:. A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Closing arguments wrap up in Morgan County murder trial

A Hartselle man's fate is about to be in the hands of a jury, as closing arguments ended Thursday in his capital murder trial. Zachary Williams of Hartselle was charged with three counts of capital murder for the death of Michael Irvin Jr. Williams and co-defendant Ulysses Wilkerson allegedly broke...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Suspect gets life sentence after pleading guilty to 2016 Lawrence County double murder

A man accused of killing a father and son in Lawrence County pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of the seven charges he faced. The plea was part of a deal in which Earl Clayburn Coburn would serve a life sentence in state prison without the possibility of parole if he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder. This allowed him to avoid not just a trial but the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted of capital murder.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former Colleagues

Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's department of corrections. Fmr. Limestone Officer Reacts to Arrests of Former …. Four former Limestone Correctional Officers are facing charges of bribery and promoting prison contraband while employed by the state's...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

37-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting happened on Nov. 15 in Madison. According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 37, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy