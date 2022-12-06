News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced 113 nonprofit organizations that will receive grant funding from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) to create and expand opportunities beyond the school day for approximately 15,000 school-aged youth. The $16.4 million investment will provide students with opportunities to access free or low-cost activities focused on academics, arts, athletics, dance, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social-emotional support, STEM, and much more. Families can explore available programming on the OST website through the Learn24 Program Finder.

