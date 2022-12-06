Read full article on original website
Press Release: AG Racine Statement on Council Vote on Bill to Reform DC’s Crime Lab
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. OAG Has Pushed to Reform Lab to Restore Integrity to the District’s Criminal Justice System, Support Public Safety & Protect Taxpayer Dollars. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement after the Council held...
Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Nomination of the Director of OUC
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, after withdrawing her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Office of Unified Communications (OUC), Mayor Bowser released the following statement:. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized 911...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser and Chairman Mendelson Introduce Legislation Creating Stabilization and Reform Board for DC Housing Authority
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson. Lindsey Walton (Chairman Mendelson) New Eight-Member Board to Ensure Agency Addresses HUD Findings and Build New Path Forward in Service to DCHA Residents. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Council Chairman Phil...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Funding for 113 Nonprofit Organizations to Increase Out-of-School Time Programming for 15,000 Youth
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced 113 nonprofit organizations that will receive grant funding from the Office of Out of School Time Grants and Youth Outcomes (OST Office) to create and expand opportunities beyond the school day for approximately 15,000 school-aged youth. The $16.4 million investment will provide students with opportunities to access free or low-cost activities focused on academics, arts, athletics, dance, financial literacy, mentoring, music, social-emotional support, STEM, and much more. Families can explore available programming on the OST website through the Learn24 Program Finder.
Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day
(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022, the District Government will observe the Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. . WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 &...
Press Release: Norton Calls on Senate to Address Judicial Vacancy Crisis in Local D.C. Courts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the Senate returning from recess today, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) called on the Senate to confirm the eight pending judicial nominees for the local District of Columbia courts. Currently, there are 14 vacancies out of 62 authorized judges on D.C.’s trial court, the Superior Court, and two vacancies out of nine authorized judges on D.C.’s appeals court, the Court of Appeals.
Press Release: Bowser Administration Completes Congress Heights Small Area Plan That Promotes Equitable Growth and Access to Opportunity
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Council voted to approve the Congress Heights Small Area Plan (CHSAP). The Bowser Administration, led by the DC Office of Planning (OP), completed the small area plan and transmitted it for Council adoption in September. The CHSAP is a guide for the community, government, and private sector to take action to bring improved affordable housing, safe public spaces, economic development and civic facilities to the Congress Heights community.
Press Release: National Park Service announces 2022-2023 deer management operations for Rock Creek Park
WASHINGTON—Since 2013, when the National Park Service (NPS) began reducing the deer population in Rock Creek Park, tree seedling density has almost tripled in areas of the park. To continue to protect and restore native plants and promote healthy and diverse forests, the NPS will conduct deer management operations in Rock Creek Park between Nov. 22, 2022, and March 31, 2023.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces New Public Safety Grant Programs to Support Survivors of Crime & Returning Residents
News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Grant Funding Builds on OAG’s Efforts To Improve Public Safety and Reduce Crime Through Effective, Community-Based Approaches. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced two new grant programs to improve public safety and reduce crime –...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Opens New Round of Bridge Fund Grants to Support Small Businesses
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. Susana Castillo (EOM) – (202) 727-5011; susana.castillo@dc.gov. Natalia Vanegas (DMPED) – (202) 769-7751; natalia.vanegas@dc.gov. Grants Will Prioritize Businesses and Sole Proprietors in Restaurant, Entertainment, and Retail Industries.
Press Release: AG Racine Announces DC High School Students’ Video Contest
Press Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. Students Encouraged to Enter in DC’s First Social Media Contest Against Impaired Driving on DC’s Roads; Qualifying Videos Will Count Toward Community Service Credit. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today launched the first annual “Impaired?...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Visits DC’s Advanced Technical Center, Announces Public School Enrollment at Highest Level in 15 Years
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Kathryn Lynch-Morin (OSSE) Preliminary Enrollment Data for DCPS and Public Charter Schools Indicates Over 96,000 Students Enrolled in School Year 2022-2023. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, during a visit to the District’s...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Activates Hypothermia Alert, Urges Residents to be Vigilant and Request Transportation for Neighbors in Need of Shelter from the Cold
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Human Services. Kevin Valentine, Jr. (DHS) On-Demand Transportation to Shelter is Available by Calling (202) 399-7093 or 311. (WASHINGTON, DC) – With the first Hypothermia Alert of the season going into effect at 6:00 p.m. this evening,...
