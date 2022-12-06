WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO