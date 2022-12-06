Read full article on original website
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Newly-elected Democratic Congressman Was Denied Apartment in D.C.News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
1st Black woman judge in Prince George's Co. to retire
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The first Black woman appointed to judge in the District Court of Maryland in Prince George's County is getting ready to retire. The Honorable Sheila R. Tillerson Adams will retire as the Chief and Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Prince George's County and Seventh Judicial Circuit of Maryland on Dec. 31, 2022.
Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news
Other county executives had parties this week, but none was as packed or as fancy as Alsobrooks' black-tie affair. The post Political notes: Alsobrooks’ party, Black Caucus’ new leader, Brown’s town hall and personnel news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
bethesdamagazine.com
Project breaking down MoCo’s history of housing discrimination
A Montgomery County planning effort is looking into factors that saw Black residents drop from 36% of the population in 1890 to 3% in 1960. The Mapping Segregation Project, created in July 2021, aims “to explore the history of patterns of segregation inside the Capital Beltway of Montgomery County” by investigating the county’s history of spatial discrimination and its effect on present and future development, according to the Montgomery Planning official website.
mymcmedia.org
Governor-Elect Moore, Government Leaders Join Annual Minority Legislative Breakfast
Elected officials and local organizations representing minorities gathered Thursday morning at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 22nd annual Minority Legislative Breakfast, which was back in-person after three years. The annual event is hosted by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County (AACC-MC), the...
Free Metro bus rides and 24/7 service on busy routes: DC Council’s latest push to expand public transit services
The District is one step closer to free bus service and would make the nation's capital the first major city to make public bus service completely free. The D.C. Council is working to advance two bills that would make Metro bus service free for all riders.
YAHOO!
FBI: Images, phone records, license plate readers link RI man to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man in a Bryant University sweatshirt photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been identified as a Rhode Island resident and arrested and charged with several crimes, federal officials say. William B. Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, is the third Rhode Islander charged in...
Press Release: DC Council Passes Landmark Domestic Worker Protections
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The D.C. Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve legislation that will provide significant protections to the almost 10,000 nannies, housekeepers, and home health aides working in D.C., the majority of whom are women of color, giving them comparable rights and protections to other workers in the District.
NBC Washington
New Carrollton Police Chief Temporarily Banned From Entering Department After Confrontation
A local police chief in Prince George's County, Maryland, has been temporarily banned from entering the police department he's led for nearly 20 years after a confrontation with another city official. New Carrollton Police Chief David Rice is not allowed to enter the New Carrollton Municipal Center and the police...
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
Former and current board members have accused board chair Juanita Miller of misconduct in office, and other infractions. The post Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Georgetown Voice
“This is what community looks like”: Student activists receive university response to hate crime, ending sit-in
Editor’s note: This article discusses anti-Black hate speech, sexual assault, and systemic violence. It follows a Dec. 6 article detailing the initial stages of the GU Protects Racists sit-in. After the fourth consecutive day of the GU Protects Racists (GUPR) sit-in, Georgetown University administrators responded to the demands of...
arlnow.com
Two announce candidacy in upcoming races as Ingrid Morroy announces retirement
(Updated at 10:10 a.m.) Candidates are starting to emerge in the races to replace two retiring, long-time local elected officials. Last night’s Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting featured candidate announcements from Jose Quiroz, who is running for Arlington County Sheriff, and Kim Klingler, who is running for Commissioner of Revenue.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit
President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic. Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the...
Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
alxnow.com
Wesley Housing won’t expand affordable housing properties beyond D.C. Metro area
After five years of rapid growth, Wesley Housing’s new CEO says that the organization has no plans to expand beyond the D.C. Metro area. Kamilah McAfee was promoted to lead the organization last month, and will take over for longtime CEO Shelly Murphy on January 2. She has been the vice president of development for Wesley Housing since 2018, and before that was the deputy director of real estate development for six years.
FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Georgetown Voice
What is Metro doing about fare evasion?
After a month-long awareness campaign, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) increased the amount of citations issued for fare evasion on the Metro at the start of November. The action comes in part to close a nearly $185 million gap in Metro’s upcoming operating budget, which has seen decreases in revenue due to changes in post-pandemic working practices.
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
fox5dc.com
Metro budget proposal could bring big changes to transit system
WASHINGTON - Big changes could be coming to Metro after new General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled his first budget proposal. The proposal includes simplifying the Metrorail fare structure for customers and eliminating peak fares, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard. Fares would be raised for mid-to-long trips, and a low-income fare program would be added, Barnard says.
Bay Net
Troy D. Berry Sworn In As Sheriff Of Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On December 8, 2022, Troy D. Berry was sworn in as Sheriff of Charles County at a ceremony held at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, marking the beginning of his third term as Sheriff. After he took his oath, nearly 300 Police Officers, Court Security Officers and...
