Construction Complete at 1507 Christian Street in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a four-story, five-unit building at 1507 Christian Street, a multi-family development rising in Graduate Hospital, South Philadelphia. The development stands on the north side of the block between South 15th and South 16th streets. Designed by Gnome Architects and developed by Zatos Investments (which also serves as the contractor), the structure spans 6,168 square feet and features a roof deck. Permits list a construction cost of $375,000.
Permits Issued for 3200 Arch Street in University City, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a 12-story commercial high-rise at 3200 Arch Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects an Kendall Heaton Associates, the new tower will rise 252 feet and hold 423,450 square feet of lab space, as well as 12,365 square feet of retail on the two lower floors. The project will feature 141 parking spaces.
Permits Issued for 717 North 35th Street in Mantua, West Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, five-unit apartment building at 717 North 35th Street in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a vacant lot on the east side of the block between Fairmount Avenue and Aspen Street. Designed by the 24 Seven Design Group, the building will feature a cellar and a roof deck, which will likely offer dramatic skyline views due to the structure’s prominence. Permits list Efe Holdings as the contractor and a construction cost of $800,000.
Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative
City officials will hold a news conference on Monday at 30th and Wharton streets to celebrate the groundbreaking on affordable housing. The post Philly City Council backs $100M Neighborhood Preservation Initiative appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
What Does Philadelphia's The Main Line Refer To?
- Often known as the Main Line, a suburban community in Pennsylvania. Its name comes from the former Main Line of the Pennsylvania Railroad, a train line erected between 1857 and 1869. The rail line runs parallel to Lancaster Avenue and serves several communities. Philadelphia's Main Line. The area is...
Permits Issued for 3418 H Street in Harrowgate, Kensington
Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, four-unit apartment building at 3418 H Street in Harrowgate, Kensington. The development will replace a single-story garage situated on the southwest corner of the intersection of East Russell and H streets. Designed by Harman Deutsch Ohler Architecture, the building will span 3,640 square feet, lending an average of 910 square feet per unit, and will feature a cellar. Permits list RDM Builders as the contractor and a construction cost of $414,523.20.
City Council: Johnson Introduces SEPTA Bus Route Hearing; Squilla’s Opioid Task Force Resolution Moves Forward; NPI Resoultion Approved
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson’s resolution will authorize the Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities to hold hearings “to examine the approach and expected impacts of SEPTA’s Bus Revolution service reconfiguration.”. Hall Monitor’s Lance Haver has been following this story closely, reporting that in the early rounds of public...
New Hank Gathers mural unveiled at North Philadelphia rec center
Several community members and volunteers gathered at the Hank Gathers Recreation Center in North Philadelphia Friday morning to unveil the newest mural commemorating the center’s namesake.
This bar is a hidden gem of Bucks County, PA
I’ve been known to be one to love a nice little drink on the weekends, but I think I might’ve found the cutest bar in Bucks County, PA. I walked into this place and immediately felt like I struck gold. I went on a wholesome date with my boyfriend to Shady Brook Farms in Yardley, PA to see the famous light show, like a lot of us do every year.
Project Home: Outreach project combats homelessness in Philadelphia
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
Philadelphia council member pushes to keep trucks out of residential areas, 'improve quality of life'
Anthony Phillips introduced a resolution that was unanimously approved to hold hearings that will explore ways to help truck drivers and owners find parking. He also wants to make it easier to ban truck parking in the ninth district.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation Takes Over Former Burger King for $2.9 Million
The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is opening their second location in Philadelphia just south of East Market Street on Eighth. The new health center, which will also include an Out of the Closet thrift store, is headed for a former two-story Burger King. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the sale came in at nearly $2.9 million.
Plans for former Elkins Park skating rink move forward
York Road Realty Co., L.P. has proposed the site demolition of the former Old York Skating Club, 8116 Old York Road, Elkins Park. The property has been vacant for seven years, and may see a return to its recreational roots. In the rink’s place, the firm plans to construct a...
Magical Christmas Train Rides Near Philadelphia
Whether you are planning to spend your Christmas holiday in Philadelphia or you're traveling to visit family in the area, there are a few magical train rides near Philadelphia that you can take. These include the Wilmington & Western Railroad, the New Hope Railroad, and the Colebrookdale Railroad. Colebrookdale Railroad...
Dreaming of a white Christmas in Philly? It's rare that it becomes a reality
"White Christmases are certainly fairly rare in our area," the National Weather Service Mount Holly said.
The Gun Violence Plan Philly Finally Needs?
There are few civic leaders in Philadelphia who, like Madonna, Oprah or, uh, Charo, have achieved one-name status. But when you hear “Pedro says …” it’s immediately clear that the speaker in question is Pedro Ramos, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation. In part, that’s...
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
After losing fashion retailer, The Promenade Shops to gain new tenant in 2023
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One business has closed while another is preparing to open at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township shopping center, at 2845 Center Valley Parkway, recently lost fashion retailer All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW). The shop, offering denim jeans made from...
NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
Specialty Supermarket to Move Into Former Brick Pathmark Site, Opening in 2024
A specialty supermarket based in Monmouth County will move in to the space formerly occupied by Pathmark. Livoti’s Old World Market announced over the recent Thanksgiving holiday that they would be opening a fifth location in Brick Township. The market currently operates stores in Aberdeen, Marlboro, Freehold and Middletown, all located in Monmouth County. The Brick location will hold a liquor license – the same license that was slated to be utilized by Corrado’s Market, another specialty supermarket that had been poised to occupy the space before a dispute over back rent ended the venture before it started.
