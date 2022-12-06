Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
darientimes.com
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
trumbulltimes.com
New salon offers upscale service in Downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT —A new unisex hair salon is looking to offer an upscale cutting and styling experience to the downtown area, with a dozen stylists, braiders and beauticians, and offering private VIP chairs, a planned TV lounge and upscale transport to and from appointments, among its numerous amenities. “Once they...
westportlocal.com
Westport Property Transfers: Highest Sale at $3.4 Million on Bayberry Lane
trumbulltimes.com
In photos: A late fall day at Stamford’s Czecik Marina Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An oyster boat arrives back in port; a great blue heron takes flight; seagulls land in the waterway: Late fall at Czecik Marina Park offers a restful experience from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.
wiltonbulletin.com
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
darientimes.com
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
greenwichfreepress.com
GAMANOS: Greenwich Veterans Deeply Concerned About MI Under Consideration for Arch St and Greenwich Ave
Greenwich Veterans Are Deeply Concerned About Municipal Improvement (MI) Under Consideration for Arch St / Greenwich Ave. Voting is taking place on item (#15) at the December RTM meeting on December 12. To date, the two leading Greenwich veterans organizations who are important stakeholders regarding this particular location ( both play a vital role in Town activities that take place there), have not been formally consulted about the proposed work.
Know Them? Cops Searching For Fairfield County Smoke Shop Burglars
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a commercial burglary at a smoke shop by two men.The burglary took place in Stamford around 5:35 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Landmark Smoke Shop at 118 Broad St.According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, two suspects broke into a re…
ctexaminer.com
With State Funding in Place, Middletown Moves Ahead with Riverfront Redevelopment
MIDDLETOWN — The State Bond Commission has approved $12 million that will help fund the environmental clean-up of sites along the waterfront as a first step in the city’s riverfront redevelopment project. The project plan, unveiled in July, anticipates transforming 220 acres of the waterfront into a hub...
NBC Connecticut
Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash
There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Rescue Person After Car Crashes, Goes Into Creek in Westport
Emergency crews rescued a person after their car went into a creek following a crash in Westport early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a rollover crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped shortly before 1 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, they said they found...
EMS, police, fire crew respond to crash on Hutchinson Parkway in Rye Brook
First responders shut down the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound past the Lincoln Avenue exit around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for a multi-vehicle crash.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven
West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
Cute Christmas Pop-Up Bar in Connecticut Is Full of Holiday Cheer
We might just have to make a stop.
After an 8-year battle with 9/11-related cancer, Staten Island NYPD Lt. Maureen Gill-Donohue succumbs to the disease. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — Maureen Gill-Donohue, a NYPD lieutenant who will be remembered for her selfless spirit, her caring nature, her deep love of family, and her joyous smile, died Wednesday in her West Brighton home after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 57. After the 9/11...
darientimes.com
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
Fairfield police respond to potential suspicious package
Police were called to Beaconview Drive just before 1 p.m. for a package found under a mailbox.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons Releases Statement Regarding the Recent Fatal Motor Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
Mayor Caroline Simmons released the following statement regarding the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning on Saturday, December 3rd at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street and resulted in the deaths of the two pedestrians. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families...
