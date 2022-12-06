Read full article on original website
Pet Empire Tycoon Codes (December 2022) – New Release!
Roblox Pet Empire Tycoon is an experience developed by Tycoon Empire Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be building your own mansion, unlock new rooms and items, and interacting with a variety of pets as you roleplay with your friends. As you gain more money, you can upgrade your mansion and get additional pets to fill up your rooms. See if you can become the number one pet empire owner in the world!
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
Flappy Bird Race Codes (December 2022)
Roblox Flappy Bird Race is an experience developed by XiaoChen Mini Game for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting birdies to charge up your flying ability. Launch yourself onto the course and see how far you can get to earn coins. Use your newly found money to purchase pets that will help you gather more birdies and charge up your flight. Try to be the longest flier in all of the lands.
Pigeon Simulator reveals key updates with comedic devblog
Pigeon Simulator, an upcoming adventure RPG that takes a page (or few) from Goat Simulator, has shown off their latest development updates with a comedy sketch. This includes early gameplay footage, showcasing new pigeon abilities, detailed enemies, props, and even the controls. No release window has been announced yet, but...
Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023
The Game Awards are back to honor several games that have been around over the year, as well as to reveal the release dates of upcoming titles. As promised, TGA will announce the release date for Street Fighter 6 and provide a sneak peek at four upcoming characters. Street Fighter...
Torchlight: Infinite announces 5 new Main Skills ahead of Season 2
Torchlight: Infinite, the mobile RPG looter from developer and publisher XD, has revealed in a devblog today that five brand-new Main Skills will be added in Season 2. These include Haunting Abomination, Blazing Bullet, Thunder Slash, Howling Gale, and Moon Strike. Additionally, Whirlwind has been adjusted. Here’s the full statement...
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes
Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, the newly released medieval strategy simulation game, has received an update. Update 1.0.1 will bring changes to general gameplay and diplomacy and bug fixes. These changes will hopefully address the issues players have been experiencing regarding frame rate drops, AI difficulties, unbound mouse cursors, and game crashes.
Rainbow Six Siege’s new Dev Blog reveals upcoming changes in the Ranked system
Rainbow Six Siege has published a new Dev Blog, discussing the changes planned for the Ranked System. In the past, the Ranked System was a pure skill system in which there was only one value, the MMR, used for Skill and Rank. As part of an update to the Ranked System, MMR will be separated into Skill and Rank. The Player’s Skill will be a hidden value used for matchmaking that indicates a player’s ability to win a game. Meanwhile, Rank will be used for climbing the competitive ladder.
Roblox BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update log and patch notes
The BedWars Cosmic Lucky Block update has been released on December 9th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Ability Fighters Codes (December 2022) – New Release!
Roblox Ability Fighters is an experience developed by Denim Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be fighting against other players using a variety of abilities that you can earn by playing! When you hit other players you will unlock new moves, which will then allow you to get additional hits. Other abilities can be found on the map by searching for hidden areas! See if you can become the ultimate ability user!
Fall Guys crossover with Gears of War rolls out tomorrow
Gears of War has confirmed recent leaks and rumors that skins from the hit action-adventure games would soon join Fall Guys. A new announcement today from the official Gears of War feed teases Marcus Fenix, General RAAM, and Kait Diaz. While Fenix and RAAM will be available in the store...
PlayStation will reveal new Forspoken gameplay this week
PlayStation has just announced that they will host a livestream on their official YouTube channel this Friday, December 9th, 2022, showing off 11 minutes of Forspoken with new footage. Forspoken will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24th, 2023, and pre-orders are available now. PlayStation’s big livestream will begin at 10 AM pacific time, according to the official tweet:
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches on March 17, 2023
The Game Awards 2022 are here to recognize several games that have been released over the year and to reveal the release dates of games arriving next year. Fresh off The Game Awards, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was shown off for the first time alongside an announcement of its release date.
How to see through mist in Valheim
The Mist in Valheim’s new biome, the Mistlands, is a beast to navigate through. Thankfully, the properly prepared player has a host of tools they can use to make traversing the Mistlands a lot easier. In this guide, we’ll show you the best ways to clear the mist in Valheim’s Mistlands.
ESO The New Life Festival Event: Quests, Rewards, and a limited-time +100% XP buff
The festive season is coming to Tamriel in ESO’s The New Life Festival Event from Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 AM EST until Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10 AM EST. Players participating in this event can gain access to fun daily quests, a significant buff, rewards like Writs and Runeboxes, and redeemable Event Tokens!
Sea of Thieves 2.7.0.1 update introduces changes in Faction Progression and some fixes
As Season Eight continues, the Sea of Thieves development team has been working on the next time-limited Adventure and more changes based on community feedback. Update 2.7.0.1 for Sea of Thieves was released today, offering more content, tweaks, and enhancements to the game. In addition, the tenth time-limited Adventure is included with the most recent patch.
The Outbound Ghost developer addresses launch issues and more
The Outbound Ghost, a playful RPG about the afterlife, has seen a lot of trouble since launching on various platforms. Developed by indie studio Conradical Games, the lead developer Conrad has carefully addressed major complaints about the messy releases, citing today that their “relationship with the publisher has been dissolved”:
Sega teases Like a Dragon: Ishin! gunplay in new overview
Like a Dragon: Ishin!, the highly anticipated sequel in the hit Yakuza/Like a Dragon series, has just shown off some new gameplay in an overview featuring Gunman combat. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023, for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here’s the full trailer from Sega’s YouTube channel:
Daily Themed Crossword December 8 2022 Answers (12/8/22)
The Daily Themed Crossword is available as a mobile app on both iOS and Android devices. It has become a popular crossword app due to its regular crossword offerings and difficulty level (not too easy, not too difficult, generally). They release a new crossword each day, every day of the year, and each crossword has a theme and allows for hints in case an answer involves a more obscure word. This post shares all of the answers to the Daily Themed Crossword published December 8 2022. Please view today’s Daily Themed Crossword Answers for most recent answers.
Best Clash Royale Decks (December 2022) – Clashmas Meta!
Clash Royale is a popular card game that is developed by Supercell, who are know for other games like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Boom Beach. In this action card game, you will be creating a deck and placing the cards on the battlefield to defend and attack your opponent’s towers. There’s quite a bit of strategy involved, and being able to play a deck correctly is important. However, knowing which cards to play is also a big aspect of winning. That’s where this post will help, because not everyone knows how to build a deck, and we’ll eliminate that aspect of the game for you by presenting the best decks for Clash Royale in this guide.
