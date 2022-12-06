Rainbow Six Siege has published a new Dev Blog, discussing the changes planned for the Ranked System. In the past, the Ranked System was a pure skill system in which there was only one value, the MMR, used for Skill and Rank. As part of an update to the Ranked System, MMR will be separated into Skill and Rank. The Player’s Skill will be a hidden value used for matchmaking that indicates a player’s ability to win a game. Meanwhile, Rank will be used for climbing the competitive ladder.

2 DAYS AGO