Travelers Institute and Cambridge Mobile Telematics Release Educational Guide to Help Curb Distracted Driving

Study Findings from University of Tokyo Broaden Understanding of Insurance (Health, Crime, and the Labor Market: Theory and Policy Analysis): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Better health improves labor market outcomes, and better labor market outcomes discourage individuals from engaging in criminal behavior. Therefore, health insurance policies would affect labor market outcomes and criminal behavior.”
Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
FOXO LIFE™ to Begin Distribution Relationship with AmSuisse to Sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ™ (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged AmSuisse, an insurance brokerage general agency with products and specialty programs throughout.
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Oxford Insurance Company MT LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
Acclaimed Central Coast Insurance Broker, Morris & Garritano, Celebrates Upcoming Irvine Office Opening
Trusted since 1885, California -based broker Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into. to serve the business community. , Morris & Garritano boasts a longstanding legacy of more than 137 years as an independent, full-service insurance agency. With numerous awards and honors under their belt, M&G is routinely recognized for their superior service, culture, and advocacy.
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Several fledgling Columbus-area tech companies hit rough patch in 2022
After several years of what seemed like unfettered growth, central Ohio's young technology companies are finding they need to act like their more established brethren as a potential recession puts more pressure on them to control costs. In July, health technology company Olive cut 450 jobs, and last month, Root...
