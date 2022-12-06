ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Travelers Institute and Cambridge Mobile Telematics Release Educational Guide to Help Curb Distracted Driving

By News Direct
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Study Findings from University of Tokyo Broaden Understanding of Insurance (Health, Crime, and the Labor Market: Theory and Policy Analysis): Insurance

-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Better health improves labor market outcomes, and better labor market outcomes discourage individuals from engaging in criminal behavior. Therefore, health insurance policies would affect labor market outcomes and criminal behavior.”
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

FOXO LIFE™ to Begin Distribution Relationship with AmSuisse to Sell Life Insurance Designed to Keep You Alive™

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOXO Technologies Inc. ™ (NYSEAM: FOXO ), a technology platform company whose products and services seek to address long-standing, core problems within the life insurance industry through epigenetic longevity science, today announced that its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE™, has engaged AmSuisse, an insurance brokerage general agency with products and specialty programs throughout.
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
InsuranceNewsNet

Acclaimed Central Coast Insurance Broker, Morris & Garritano, Celebrates Upcoming Irvine Office Opening

Trusted since 1885, California -based broker Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into. to serve the business community. , Morris & Garritano boasts a longstanding legacy of more than 137 years as an independent, full-service insurance agency. With numerous awards and honors under their belt, M&G is routinely recognized for their superior service, culture, and advocacy.
IRVINE, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage

Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy