American Insurance Consumers’ #1 Health Concern is State of the Economy – Surpassing COVID, Other Health Crises. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first healthcare company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced the results of a comprehensive survey on consumer attitudes toward healthcare. The survey highlights the importance of health security at a time of economic uncertainty, as well as the changing consumer sentiment towards healthcare and health insurance, as the country emerges from the effects of the COVID pandemic.

2 DAYS AGO