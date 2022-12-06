Read full article on original website
Long-COVID disability threatens the economy
Forget the work-from-home revolution or quiet quitting: The COVID-19 pandemic's biggest impact on the. labor market will be as a mass disability event, leaving many individuals out of work for long stretches of time. It's a shock that the economy is not well prepared to handle this event. An estimated...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
Study Findings from University of Tokyo Broaden Understanding of Insurance (Health, Crime, and the Labor Market: Theory and Policy Analysis): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Better health improves labor market outcomes, and better labor market outcomes discourage individuals from engaging in criminal behavior. Therefore, health insurance policies would affect labor market outcomes and criminal behavior.”
Prescription Savings Tip for Seniors with Medicare Drug Plans Suggested by AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA December 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Seniors with stand-alone Medicare drug plan coverage have a little-known opportunity to save suggests the. American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. (AAMSI). “Some 23 million seniors have Medicare Part D drug plan coverage and many can expect to pay more for their medications...
Justus-Liebig-University Giessen Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 related decline in cancer screenings most pronounced for elderly patients and women in Germany: a claims data analysis): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aimed to analyze the utilization of cancer screenings in. Germany. before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The objective of the analysis...
Oscar Health Survey Details Connection Between Economic and Health Security, With More Individuals Reassessing Their Health Insurance and Prioritizing Their Healthcare Needs
American Insurance Consumers’ #1 Health Concern is State of the Economy – Surpassing COVID, Other Health Crises. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first healthcare company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced the results of a comprehensive survey on consumer attitudes toward healthcare. The survey highlights the importance of health security at a time of economic uncertainty, as well as the changing consumer sentiment towards healthcare and health insurance, as the country emerges from the effects of the COVID pandemic.
Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Mapua University (Socio-Economic Factors Affecting Member’s Satisfaction towards National Health Insurance: An Evidence from the Philippines): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Current study results on public health have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The National Health Insurance, ‘PhilHealth’, is the healthcare provider for Filipino citizens in the Philippines.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Mapua University Directed Research. .
Exclusive AIS Health Data Outlines 2021 Compensation for Health Insurer CEOs
Washington, DC , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In AIS Health’s annual roundup of health insurer executive compensation data, four newly public startup insurers stand out. But the stock awards that are largely driving their eye-popping total compensation figures — such as Clover Health Investments Corp. CEO.
New Report Finds Child Health Coverage in California Stabilized During Pandemic, Points to Importance of Continuous Coverage Policies
Medi-Cal had stable coverage during the public health emergency. The Medicaid continuous coverage protection was put in place as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and provided states with enhanced funding to ensure individuals with Medicaid kept their coverage. CCF's report examined state-by-state trends in the rate and number of uninsured children between 2019 and 2021, finding improvement in 12 states and stabilization in most others, including.
3 providers to pay $22.5M to settle Medicaid fraud allegations in California
Three providers will pay out $22.5 million across two separate settlements to resolve false claims allegations in California, the Department of Justice announced. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
