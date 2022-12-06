Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Results (12/09/2022): PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)
Welcome one and all to Rajah.com's WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results for the Friday, December 9th, 2022 edition of WWE's red brand which airs live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). As previously advertised, on tap for tonight's...
Betting Odds Released For ROH's Final Battle PPV Event
ROH’s Final Battle PPV is set to take place later today, December 10th inside the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas and will be airing live on Bleacher Report, FITE and PPV.com. Betting odds for ROH's Final Battle Event has been released, with ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris...
NJPW World Tag League 2022 Night 8 Results (12/05): Saga, Japan
NJPW recently had the eighth night of their World Tag League 2022 Event, which took place from inside the Karatsu Athletic Stadium in Saga, Japan. The show saw Toru Yano and Hiroshi Tanahashi battle TMDK (Shane Haste and Mikey Nicholls) in a World Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
Huge Tag Team Title Match Made Official For ROH's Final Battle PPV
The main event of this past Wednesday night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) successfully defend their titles against IWGP Heavyweight, AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood). After the match ended, The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) appeared on the big screen and announced that FTR will be defending their ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) in a Double Dog Collar Match at ROH's Final Battle PPV.
Bayley Set To Host Special Charity Livestream With Sasha Banks, More
"The Boss" is set for a meeting with the leader of Damge CTRL. Ahead of her scheduled appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks will join Bayley for a special charity livestream. Check out the full announcment from Bayley below, via Instagram:
AEW Dark: Elevation Results: Spoilers For 12/12 Episode Of Weekly YouTube Series
Next week's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is "in the can." Along with the live two-hour Dynamite on TBS show from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas on Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling also taped matches and segments for next week's edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Featured below are...
WWE News: Tegan Nox's Road To Smackdown, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE added the latest installment of On this day to the company's content library, featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown...
PWG Announces The Fourteenth Participant Of Their 2023 BOLA Tournament
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla recently announced that top All Elite Wrestling Star and the current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia is the fourteenth participant of the promotion's 2023 BOLA Event. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles PPV Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7th and Sunday, January 8th from inside the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Officially Announced For February 4, 2023
The date and location has been set for the next WWE NXT Vengeance Day special premium live event. On Thursday, the company officially announced that WWE NXT Vengeance Day will be going down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. WWE.com released the following...
WWE News: NXT Top 10 Moments, Throwback NXT Women's Title Match (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the New Day, Drew Gulak, Axiom, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional NXT content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Re-live the...
Ricky Starks Sounds Off On Epic Promo Segment With MJF On This Week's AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is an "Absolute" promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week's AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title. Featured below...
Tony Khan Talks About His Mother's Health Issues, ROH Final Battle, William Regal & more
-- Tony Khan spoke to the media earlier today and here is a recap of his question and answer session, written by Jason Powell of www.prowrestling.net:. -Khan said he normally does the media calls on Thursday, but he said he wanted to do it a little differently and cover the entire week. He said they are excited about Saturday’s afternoon time slot for ROH Final Battle.
Cary Silkin Says He Will Have To Miss ROH FInal Battle, Shares Retro Event Card (Photo)
ROH FInal Battle (12/10) ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle...
Shane Taylor Says Saturday's ROH Final Battle PPV Is Chance For His "Jay-Z Moment"
"Allow me to reintroduce myself ..." The former ROH Television Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Knockouts and 3 Counts podcast for an interview promoting Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, where he is scheduled to team up with JD Griffey to take on the "Swerve in our Glory" duo of Shane "Swerve" Strickland and Keith Lee.
Konnan Reveals New Details On What Went Down During The Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as what really went down during the post-AEW All Out Media Scrum between former AEW World Champion CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. Konnan said:. “So this...
Chris Jericho Says Tony Khan Wanted To Bring In Guys Like Chris Hero, PCO And Dragon Lee To Face Him
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he wanted to defend his ROH World Title against someone outside of the company as well as how he and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had ideas of bringing in talents like Chris Hero, PCO and Dragon Lee, but they were not available.
NJPW Reportedly to Bring in Sasha Banks For Next Month's Wrestle Kingdom 17
-- Mercedes Varnado, best known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to make her first appearance at a wrestling event since walking out of WWE several months ago. Citing multiple sources close to the situation, pwinsider.com is reporting that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be bringing in Banks for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event next month on January 4. While she will be brought in, it is unknown whether that means Banks will be wrestling at the show, or even appearing before the live audience.
Carmelo Hayes Issues A Warning To Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins And Other Top WWE Stars
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as how he will be confronting several top WWE Superstars such as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, AJ Styles and Finn Balor and how he will be doing it on their brands.
Latest WWE Monday Night Raw Hype Video
The next edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network is going to be a busy show. On the next episode of WWE's flagship show, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley, in an effort to determine the number one contender to Austin Theory and the United States Championship.
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 2 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 2 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that Tama Tonga,...
