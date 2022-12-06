During his interview with Monteasy of Teasy’s Table, Kenny King explained why he turned down the WWE. Check out the comments from King below. “I mean, fatherhood has taught me damn near everything, right? Patience, perseverance, you know –I would never have said I was a selfish person before, but if I wanted to go spend three weeks in Europe or you know, two weeks in Mexico and I had the money? And that’s what I was doing. And I would hollar at you when I got back, and you would either hear from me or you wouldn’t, right?”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO