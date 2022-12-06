Read full article on original website
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/9/2022): PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening. The latest installment of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program kicks off tonight at 8/7c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On tap for tonight's show is the birthday celebration of hometown hero, WWE Hall of Fame legend...
WWE News: Tegan Nox's Road To Smackdown, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE added the latest installment of On this day to the company's content library, featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown...
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, Superstar Debuts of 2022 (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel, and the most "must-see Superstar debuts of 2022" are in the spotlight. Check out the footage below, featuring Solo Sikoa, Gunther, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Maximum Male Models recently recorded...
Countdown To ROH Final Battle 2022 Special Preview For Saturday's PPV (Video)
The final Ring Of Honor pay-per-view of 2022 is fast-approaching. On Saturday, the "Countdown to ROH Final Battle" special preview video touched down via the official YouTube channel of All Elite Wrestling. The video features a closer look at the scheduled ROH Championship showdown between Chris Jericho and Claudio Castagnoli,...
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Name Of A Current AEW Star
Does All Elite Wrestling talent Wheeler yuta have a "Championship name?" WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T doesn't think so. During the latest recording of his own Hall of Fame podcast, current NXT broadcaster Booker T explained the reason why Yuta's monniker may have placed the young up and comer "behind the 8-ball immediately.” Check out the comments from Booker below.
Various News: More WrestleCon 2023 Guests Announced, Next Hey (EW) Note
-- Multiple guests have been added to WrestleCon 2023. Earlier this week, the convention announced that WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Sgt. Slaughter will be in Los Angeles, as a part of WrestleMania week. On Saturday, event officials announced that WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash,...
MJF Shares List Of AEW Stars Who Will Never Take His Triple B
On Saturday, All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared a list of talent who will never defeat him for his custom made "Triple B":. * The Pebble (Ricky Starks) * The American Dipshit Dragon (Bryan Danielson) * Warhoe (Wardlow) * Edward (Eddie Kingston) * Sensitive...
WWE News: NXT Top 10 Moments, Throwback NXT Women's Title Match (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from Tuesday's edition of NXT have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring the New Day, Drew Gulak, Axiom, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, additional NXT content has been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Re-live the...
Chris Jericho Talks About Aftermath Of CM Punk Incident, Getting To Wrestle Bryan Danielson
Chris Jericho returned with a new episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast this week, during which he spoke about some hot topics from the world of All Elite Wrestling. During the show, "The Ocho" discussed the aftermath of the CM Punk incident behind-the-scenes in AEW, as well as his recent in-ring showdown with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.
Chris Jericho Says Tony Khan Wanted To Bring In Guys Like Chris Hero, PCO And Dragon Lee To Face Him
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he wanted to defend his ROH World Title against someone outside of the company as well as how he and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had ideas of bringing in talents like Chris Hero, PCO and Dragon Lee, but they were not available.
Apollo Crews Talks His Return To WWE NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on topics such as his return to WWE NXT and how it was one of the better decisions he made because his character was no longer working and the opportunity was there to kind of change things up.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Officially Announced For February 4, 2023
The date and location has been set for the next WWE NXT Vengeance Day special premium live event. On Thursday, the company officially announced that WWE NXT Vengeance Day will be going down from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, February 4, 2023. WWE.com released the following...
WWE SmackDown Results (12/09/2022): PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA)
Welcome one and all to Rajah.com's WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results for the Friday, December 9th, 2022 edition of WWE's red brand which airs live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania starting at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)/ 7:00 p.m. (Central Time). As previously advertised, on tap for tonight's...
Sonjay Dutt Sounds Off On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW, His Friendship With Satnam Singh
Sonjay Dutt recently appeared as a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about "The Last Outlaw" Jeff Jarrett joining AEW, as well as his friendship with Satnam Singh. Featured below are...
Kenny King Explains His Decision To Decline WWE Offer
During his interview with Monteasy of Teasy’s Table, Kenny King explained why he turned down the WWE. Check out the comments from King below. “I mean, fatherhood has taught me damn near everything, right? Patience, perseverance, you know –I would never have said I was a selfish person before, but if I wanted to go spend three weeks in Europe or you know, two weeks in Mexico and I had the money? And that’s what I was doing. And I would hollar at you when I got back, and you would either hear from me or you wouldn’t, right?”
Carmelo Hayes On Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently appeared on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo to talk about a variety of topics such as working with WWE Hall of Famer "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels and how he tries to listen very closely whenever the WWE Hall of Famer talks to Hayes because the WWE Hall of Famer might say something in passing or something that sticks with him.
Booker T Talks William Regal Leaving AEW And Returning To The WWE
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as pro wrestling legend William Regal's contract with AEW and him leaving All Elite Wrestling to return to the WWE because he could have felt differently about being a part of the company, but it is cool that Regal will be able to return to WWE and continue his work in NXT.
Carmelo Hayes Issues A Warning To Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins And Other Top WWE Stars
Top WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics such as how he will be confronting several top WWE Superstars such as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, AJ Styles and Finn Balor and how he will be doing it on their brands.
Latest WWE Monday Night Raw Hype Video
The next edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network is going to be a busy show. On the next episode of WWE's flagship show, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley, in an effort to determine the number one contender to Austin Theory and the United States Championship.
Ricky Starks Sounds Off On Epic Promo Segment With MJF On This Week's AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is an "Absolute" promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week's AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title. Featured below...
