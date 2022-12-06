Read full article on original website
Latest WWE Monday Night Raw Hype Video
The next edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network is going to be a busy show. On the next episode of WWE's flagship show, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley, in an effort to determine the number one contender to Austin Theory and the United States Championship.
Jimmy Korderas Thinks The Finals Of The SmackDown World Cup Should Have Main-Evented FOX
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a variety of topics such as how the finals of the SmackDown World Cup between Ricochet and Santos Escobar should have been the main event of a bigger show on FOX, instead of FS1 as well as how they could have had a bigger audience and a platform of elevating these two WWE Superstars.
WWE News: Latest Making It Maximum, Superstar Debuts of 2022 (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel, and the most "must-see Superstar debuts of 2022" are in the spotlight. Check out the footage below, featuring Solo Sikoa, Gunther, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Maximum Male Models recently recorded...
Backstage News on Wrestler Who Could Appear on Tonight's WWE Smackdown (Possible Spoiler)
-- PWinsider.com is reporting that Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA today - the site for tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, making it possible that he is there for the show. He shares a similar collegiate wrestling background with Kurt Angle, who is having a birthday celebration tonight on the show. The report speculates that Steveson could be on TV tonight in a segment related to Angle.
WWE News: Tegan Nox's Road To Smackdown, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE added the latest installment of On this day to the company's content library, featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown...
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff Show To Feature The Reveal Of The Iron Survivor Challenge Matches Entrants
WWE recently announced that their WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff Show, which is set to air at 7:30PM ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok, will feature a discussion of the panel in all the matchups taking place at NXT Deadline as well as the reveal of the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches entrants.
WWE News: Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre Both Out of Action With the Same Injury
-- Drew McIntyre has been out of action since last week with an unspecified injury that has him "medically disqualified" from competition as announced by WWE. The injury as reported already is indeed legit and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is dealing with ruptured eardrums that he suffered at Survivor Series. He didn't realize the severity of the injury and kept working, his last action being 12/4 at a house show in Portland, ME. After that show, he was examined and WWE moved quickly to remove him from shows moving forward. McIntyre is expected back for the post-Christmas shows.
Apollo Crews On WWE NXT Going On The Road Once Again For The NXT Vengeance Day Show
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on topics such as WWE NXT going on the road once again for the NXT Vengeance Day show in February and how it's going to be great for those who haven't got the chance to experience that type of travel as well as for others who already have as it is kind of like a full circle moment, so he's excited not just for himself but for everybody else to experience that.
Apollo Crews Explains How He And Bron Breakker Are Alike, Explains Significance Of NXT Title
Apollo Crews and Bron Breakker have a lot in common, outside of where they will be standing on Saturday, December 10, 2022 during the NXT Deadline special premium live event. During a recent promotional interview ahead of the NXT Championship main event between Crews and Breakker on 12/10, the NXT Superstar spoke with the Wrestle Rant program about the similarities the two have, as well as the significance of the title they are competing for.
WWE News: Top 10 Most-Watched Videos Of 2022, Throwback Raw Women's Title Match (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Top 10 has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more:. From Brock Lesnar coming face to face with Roman Reigns to Braun Strowman returning to WWE, these are the most-viewed matches and moments on WWE’s official YouTube channel this year, presented by Cricket Wireless.
WWE Notes: Drew McIntyre Update, Matt Riddle Off TV, Gargano Headed to Smackdown
-- Matt Riddle has been pulled from this weekend's live events, but it's unclear whether the reason is creative or simply some time off for him. The stretcher angle on Monday's WWE Raw was obviously meant to write him off of the show for the time being. -- Drew McIntyre...
Apollo Crews Talks His Return To WWE NXT
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews spoke with Ten Count's Steve Fall on topics such as his return to WWE NXT and how it was one of the better decisions he made because his character was no longer working and the opportunity was there to kind of change things up.
Bayley Set To Host Special Charity Livestream With Sasha Banks, More
"The Boss" is set for a meeting with the leader of Damge CTRL. Ahead of her scheduled appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks will join Bayley for a special charity livestream. Check out the full announcment from Bayley below, via Instagram:
Karrion Kross Says He's Still Interested In Roman Reigns Match, Reflects On Past WWE Release
Karrion Kross recently spoke with the USA Insider for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the pro wrestling star spoke about still looking forward to a potential showdown with Roman Reigns, as well as his past release from WWE and how quickly he and Scarlett Bordeaux were able to find other work.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/9/2022): PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening. The latest installment of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program kicks off tonight at 8/7c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On tap for tonight's show is the birthday celebration of hometown hero, WWE Hall of Fame legend...
Ricky Starks Sounds Off On Epic Promo Segment With MJF On This Week's AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks is an "Absolute" promo champion. The former FTW Champion and number one contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about his verbal style during a recent interview with ComicBook.com to promote next week's AEW Winter Is Coming special event, where he challenges MJF for the title. Featured below...
Sonjay Dutt Talks The Difference Between His Job In The WWE And IMPACT Wrestling
Former WWE producer and current All Elite Wrestling Star Sonjay Dutt appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics such as it was weird transitioning from a wrestler to a backstage producer, but he quickly learned he loves his backstage work and it is more fulfilling than going out there and wrestling.
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Next Celtic Warrior Workouts Guest Revealed (Photo)
WWE Main Event (12/8) Main airs every Thursday at 6 PM on Huku.
Various News: More WrestleCon 2023 Guests Announced, Next Hey (EW) Note
-- Multiple guests have been added to WrestleCon 2023. Earlier this week, the convention announced that WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Sgt. Slaughter will be in Los Angeles, as a part of WrestleMania week. On Saturday, event officials announced that WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash,...
WWE Announces Lyra Valkyria’s WWE NXT Debut For Next Week's Episode
WWE announced during this past Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT that next week's episode of WWE NXT will see the debut of Lyra Valkyria (F.K.A. Aoife Valkyrie in WWE NXT UK). Valkyrie first signed with the WWE in January 2020 after competing on the U.K. independent scene for several years. She made her WWE debut on the January 17, 2020 NXT UK television tapings, when she defeated former WWE NXT UK Star Amale in Singles action. She last competed for the WWE on the August 28, 2021 episode of NXT UK, when she defeated Jinny in a No DQ Match.
