Former ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star Josh Woods appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he was barely two years in pro wrestling when he got released from WWE NXT in 2016 as well as how he had never done the Indies prior to WWE NXT, so he had no idea what that was, but he ended up having a tryout in ROH and getting signed by them and it really brought back his love of wrestling.

1 DAY AGO