AEW Rampage Results (12/9/2022): H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, TX.
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with a taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, starting tonight at 10/9c. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is an...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview (12/9/2022): PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening. The latest installment of the weekly WWE on FOX blue brand television program kicks off tonight at 8/7c from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On tap for tonight's show is the birthday celebration of hometown hero, WWE Hall of Fame legend...
Angelina Love Says NWA President Billy Corgan Is A Creative Genius
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and pro wrestling veteran Angelina Love spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how NWA President Billy Corgan is a creative genius as well as how he loves women’s wrestling and is very supportive of her and her career. Angelina Love said:
Solo Sikoa Opens Up On His Relationship With Paul Heyman
During his recent chat with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, Bloodline member and former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa opened up on his relationship with Paul Heyman. Check out the comments from Sikoa below:. “He’s real man, it’s true. And that’s why that’s what I love about Paul. And...
Tony Schiavone Says He Is The One Who Gets In Between Two Talents That Can't Get Along
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently took to an episode of his "Ask Tony Anything" podcast on AdFreeShows, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he has been doing a lot of organizational things lately and how he has been going back and forth with a production truck with one of the talents about how they will be doing an interview.
Josh Woods Talks Being Released By WWE NXT And Ending Up In ROH
Former ROH Pure Champion and AEW Star Josh Woods appeared on AEW's Unrestricted podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he was barely two years in pro wrestling when he got released from WWE NXT in 2016 as well as how he had never done the Indies prior to WWE NXT, so he had no idea what that was, but he ended up having a tryout in ROH and getting signed by them and it really brought back his love of wrestling.
Sonjay Dutt Reveals Satnam Singh Is Close To Wrestling His First Singles Match In AEW
Former WWE producer and current All Elite Wrestling Star Sonjay Dutt appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette, where he talked about a number of topics such as how they are getting real close in having Satnam Singh compete in his first-ever Singles Match in AEW. Sonjay Dutt said:
WWE News: Tegan Nox's Road To Smackdown, On This Day In WWE History (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Overnight, WWE added the latest installment of On this day to the company's content library, featuring WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown...
Various News: More WrestleCon 2023 Guests Announced, Next Hey (EW) Note
-- Multiple guests have been added to WrestleCon 2023. Earlier this week, the convention announced that WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Sgt. Slaughter will be in Los Angeles, as a part of WrestleMania week. On Saturday, event officials announced that WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash,...
MLW Announces Johnny Fusion (Morrison) For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Johnny Fusion (Morrison) will be making his return for the promotion at their Blood & Thunder PPV Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV Event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Tapings, will be airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish as well as streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
Josh Woods Comments On His Boxing Skills, Interest In Pure Rules Match With Jake Hager
Josh Woods is familiar with the "sweet science." The pro wrestling star recently spoke about his boxing skills, as well as his thoughts on a "Pure Rules" showdown with Jericho Appreciation Society member and AEW star Jake Hager during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Featured below are...
MJF Shares List Of AEW Stars Who Will Never Take His Triple B
On Saturday, All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared a list of talent who will never defeat him for his custom made "Triple B":. * The Pebble (Ricky Starks) * The American Dipshit Dragon (Bryan Danielson) * Warhoe (Wardlow) * Edward (Eddie Kingston) * Sensitive...
NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Results (12/07): Nagasaki, Japan
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently held the ninth night of their World Tag League 2022 Event as well as the eighth night of their Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Event, which emanated from inside the Sasebo City General Ground Gymnasium in Nagasaki, Japan. The show saw EL LINDAMAN and Alex Zayne face Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) in a Super Jr. Tag League 2022 Tournament Match in the main event.
Dustin Rhodes On His Decision To Retire From Pro Wrestling Once His AEW Contract Expires
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as his decision to retire from in-ring competition once his AEW contract expires later this year. Dustin Rhodes said:. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke...
Chris Jericho Talks About Aftermath Of CM Punk Incident, Getting To Wrestle Bryan Danielson
Chris Jericho returned with a new episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast this week, during which he spoke about some hot topics from the world of All Elite Wrestling. During the show, "The Ocho" discussed the aftermath of the CM Punk incident behind-the-scenes in AEW, as well as his recent in-ring showdown with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.
Tony Schiavone Reveals Which Wrestling Match Has Stuck With Him Forever
Some matches stay in your memory for as long as you can recall. Others come and go and don't leave much of an impression. Tony Schiavone, who has seen a pro wrestling match or two, spoke during a recent installment of his on-demand "Ask Tony Anything" podcast about a legendary match that has stuck with him since the time he saw it with his friends.
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Name Of A Current AEW Star
Does All Elite Wrestling talent Wheeler yuta have a "Championship name?" WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T doesn't think so. During the latest recording of his own Hall of Fame podcast, current NXT broadcaster Booker T explained the reason why Yuta's monniker may have placed the young up and comer "behind the 8-ball immediately.” Check out the comments from Booker below.
Saraya Reveals Role She Would Have Had In AEW If She Never Got Cleared For In-Ring Wrestling Return
What would Saraya be doing in All Elite Wrestling right now if she were never to get medical clearance from doctors to return to in-ring wrestling action?. The former WWE Superstar known as Paige spoke about this, as well as her thoughts on her in-ring comeback during a recent interview with Bleacher Report.
Cary Silkin Says He Will Have To Miss ROH FInal Battle, Shares Retro Event Card (Photo)
ROH FInal Battle (12/10) ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena. ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta. ROH Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson. ROH World Six-Man Championship: Dalton Castle...
Chris Jericho Says Tony Khan Wanted To Bring In Guys Like Chris Hero, PCO And Dragon Lee To Face Him
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he wanted to defend his ROH World Title against someone outside of the company as well as how he and AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had ideas of bringing in talents like Chris Hero, PCO and Dragon Lee, but they were not available.
