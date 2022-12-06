Aubrey Plaza took to social media today to remember her former Parks and Recreation costar Helen Slayton-Hughes, who died this week at age 92. Hughes-Slayton played Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom. No cause of death has been given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Helen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92 Related Story Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years" “It was always Ethel Beavers. Always,” Plaza wrote, including one shot of her and Slayton-Hughes doing a scene together on the comedy series, Rest in Peace Helen. “You were so loved and admired and I wanna be you when I grow up ❤️❤️❤️,” Plaza added in the caption. More from DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo GalleryHelen Slayton-Hughes Dies: 'Parks And Recreation' Actor Was 92Aubrey Plaza On Doing 'The White Lotus' And 'Little Demon' Before Joining 'Megalopolis': "I've Been Busy For 10 Years"Best of Deadline50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos

30 MINUTES AGO