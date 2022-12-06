Read full article on original website
Rare Leucistic White Deer Spotted Among the Snow in New York
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
Elk Slips On Icy Road While Being Chased By Wolfpack At Yellowstone National Park
It was at this very moment… the elk knew it was done for. Considering elk mainly only consume grasses, tree leaves, twigs, shrubs, bark, and anything of that nature, wolves don’t see elk as any threat at all. They see them as a five star meal. In fact,...
All White Grizzly Bear Spotted Wandering Along In Canadian Rockies
That’s all I really have to say about this one. Grizzly bears are one of the most majestic animals in the world when they are completely average for their species. Their fur is an amazing brown and their size makes them just a gorgeous animal. These bears are at...
Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion
Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard
Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives' — endangered foxes and ferrets
Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana are being reintroduced.
Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear
Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
WATCH: Flying Fish Defies the Laws of Physics in Wild Clip
For most fish, a flight through the air means they’re about to become lunch for an eagle or heron. Not for flying fish, though – well, not always, anyway. Though they can fall victim to birds of prey, they’re also more than capable of flying all on their own.
Types of Bears in North America
There are three species of bears in North America: black bears, brown bears, and polar bears. Black bears inhabit 40 of the 50 United States. Brown bears only live in the United States in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington. The population of brown bears in North America is 55,000. Polar...
Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To ‘Wave Wash’ a Seal
Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To 'Wave Wash' a Seal. Will this seal survive an attack by four killer whales? Get ready to see a heart-stopping, awe-inspiring video showing nature in one of its finest moments. The professionally shot video captures a pod of four killer whales in Antarctica, working together to catch a large, angry seal.
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap
See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap. When these mountain goats made a leap across a deep ravine, we bet they didn’t realize that it would be watched more than seven million times! This footage creates a mesmerizing silhouette of several goats crossing from one rocky cliff to another. They do it with grace and elegance and you just want to watch it over and over again.
Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter
Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins
As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
Birds of the Blue Ridge: Dark-eyed Junco
Our little sharply dressed messengers of winter have arrived – the “snowbirds!" Or, as others call them, Dark-eyed Juncos. In the lower elevations, these sparrows are a reminder that cold weather is coming with the possibility of snow. They are easily identifiable with their slate-colors, white bellies, pink...
