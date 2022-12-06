ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Related
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Pack of Dogs Corner A Gigantic Mountain Lion

Mountain lions are cunning hunters who like to hunt at night. They frequently lie in wait for victims or pursue them quietly before pouncing from behind and biting the animal’s spinal cord to death. They often prey on deer, but when required, they will also eat other smaller animals and even insects. Mountain lions are staunch carnivores, much like all felines, and they hardly ever eat plants.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard

Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
ALASKA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover a Horse Bigger Than a Grizzly Bear

Would you believe us if we tell you there was a horse that used to be bigger than most land mammals? The discovery of the horse species that was bigger than the grizzly bear is truly amazing. It is not just because it was found in North America, but also because of its size. This particular horse species is Equus giganteus, an extinct horse believed to be a prehistoric species that lived during the Pleistocene era, and was first discovered in Idaho in 1932. The fossilized remains of this species were examined by paleontologists, and they were able to determine that it was indeed a distinct species of the horse. Below, we discuss the massive size of the horse bigger than a grizzly and how it compares to other species today.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Types of Bears in North America

There are three species of bears in North America: black bears, brown bears, and polar bears. Black bears inhabit 40 of the 50 United States. Brown bears only live in the United States in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Washington. The population of brown bears in North America is 55,000. Polar...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To ‘Wave Wash’ a Seal

Watch Four Killer Whales Work in Perfect Harmony To 'Wave Wash' a Seal. Will this seal survive an attack by four killer whales? Get ready to see a heart-stopping, awe-inspiring video showing nature in one of its finest moments. The professionally shot video captures a pod of four killer whales in Antarctica, working together to catch a large, angry seal.
a-z-animals.com

See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap

See These Mountain Goats Effortlessly Nail a Photogenic Cliff Leap. When these mountain goats made a leap across a deep ravine, we bet they didn’t realize that it would be watched more than seven million times! This footage creates a mesmerizing silhouette of several goats crossing from one rocky cliff to another. They do it with grace and elegance and you just want to watch it over and over again.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter

Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
IDAHO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Creative Ways of Snow Removal Trends As Winter Season Begins

As the winter season begins, snow could be expected to unload. Many Americans would find their shovels for snow removal. Heavy snow could be troublesome and dangerous. Immediate snow removal is important to give way to cars or motorists on main roads. Recently, heavy lake-effect snow emerged in Buffalo, New...
BUFFALO, NY
blueridgecountry.com

Birds of the Blue Ridge: Dark-eyed Junco

Our little sharply dressed messengers of winter have arrived – the “snowbirds!" Or, as others call them, Dark-eyed Juncos. In the lower elevations, these sparrows are a reminder that cold weather is coming with the possibility of snow. They are easily identifiable with their slate-colors, white bellies, pink...
