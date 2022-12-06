Read full article on original website
Job growth spikes in November, interest rates expected to continue rising
The economy added 263,000 jobs in November, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That uptick in jobs is up from October’s rate of 261,000 new jobs. Job growth in November was driven mainly by the leisure and hospitality, health care and government...
