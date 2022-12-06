OBITUARIES: Scofield, Baker, Weaver, Blass, Shallo, Gay, Banker, Van Deusen, Clapp, Haynor, Chestney, Husak

Read full article on original website
columbiapaper.com
The shoppers on the bus go rah, rah, rah!
HUDSON—The Hudson-Greenport Shopper Shuttle bus is successful. One reason is that it goes to many places that people want to go, and Columbia County is working to increase its service, Hudson Supervisor Michael Chameides (3rd Ward) said November 25. The shuttle loops between Walmart and downtown Hudson, serving shopping,...
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Town honors Proper for lifetime of service
COPAKE—He treated everyone fairly and kindly during the 40 years he served the people of Copake in a multitude of capacities, including as an elected official (town clerk and highway superintendent) and volunteer firefighter. That Copake was lucky to have Lawrence O. Proper was the sentiment echoed in remarks...
Solid waste goes into bags with or without sticky tags
HUDSON—The Columbia County Solid Waste Department got permission from the county Board of Supervisors November 9 to reinstate selling 7-gallon garbage bags at a price of $1 per bag for use at county transfer stations. The 7-gallon bags will not require a tag. For larger amounts of trash, residents...
