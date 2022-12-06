I am so grateful they are moving forward for their daughter to the bitter end REGARDLESS how long it takes. The issues surrounding Domestic Violence need to be addressed and NOT be swept under the rugs of society any longer. Professionals need to be responsible and accountable for NOT acting in these instances. They shouldn't be exempt under attorney/client privilege if in fact they know a murder has occurred.
I don't know why I don't have sympathy for this girl. I th8nk she was in her right mind as was he. they were practically strangers and even when she started to see his true colors she kept on. I blame her parents and his. lousy parenting.
I hope they lose this lawsuit! Gabby died because she was an abusive girl who thought she could do whatever she wanted because she was female. it was already seen by the videos they showed that she pushed and pushed until he snapped and attacked back. if anything the petitos owe his parents money!!! I am a woman and I don't feel sorry for Gabby at all. you don't have a right to slap a man around because you can't control yourself because you have stress in your life just like every other person in this world!!
