Read full article on original website
Related
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: KSEE24’S Respiratory Virus Roundtable
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As RSV, COVID-19, and the flu continue to impact the Central Valley, KSEE24 held a roundtable to find out from health experts and the Fresno County Department of Public Health what you need to know to make sure you and your family stay healthy. On...
There’s a rise in EBT scams, warns Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits. Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves […]
Fresno PD to conduct special DUI patrol
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers that are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere […]
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
Fresno teacher released from Russia is heading home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After being detained in Russia for a year, Fresno resident Sarah Krivanek is coming back home to the Central Valley, according to the U.S. State Department. 46-year-old Krivanek had moved to Russia from Fresno five years ago to teach at a private school. Last year, officials say she was involved in […]
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
IDENTIFIED: Victims of deadly drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Reedley have identified the two people shot dead in a drive-by in the city on Wednesday. Officials with the police department and the Fresno County Coroner’s Office say the victims were 21-year-old Axel Bladimir Orellana, a resident of Parlier, and 17-year-old Jeffer Zuloaga, also a resident of Parlier. Police […]
CHP: $500K in stolen Best Buy merchandise recovered in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol say they recovered stolen Best Buy merchandise valued at more than $500,000 in an unincorporated area of Fresno County. The Central Division Organized Retail Crime Task Force says they responded to a call on Dec. 1 regarding possible suspicious activity in an unincorporated area of Fresno County. […]
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Fresno today?
If you made a stop to the post office, the DMV or any other federal building on Wednesday, you may have noticed that flags are flying at half-staff. Flags are regularly lowered to half-staff (or half-mast, if you’re on a ship or a naval station) to commemorate important moments in American history or honor Americans […]
KMPH.com
Video: Man spotted performing dance routine outside market in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — Sometimes you have to stop what you’re doing and dance. According to Buford Star Mart owner Shawqi Altowayti, a customer was spotted outside his store Monday night performing an entire dance routine. Altowayti says his store in Hanford plays music and this particular customer...
Child in serious condition, hit by car in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A child was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Fresno Wednesday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian on Ashlan and West. Upon investigation, officers say a small SUV was driving […]
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
DA: Charges filed in Tulare County animal abuse case
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man arrested in connection to alleged animal abuse in Tulare County had the charges filed against him, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say 51-year-old Cesar Flores was charged with 44 felony counts of cruelty to animals. He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday afternoon […]
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno Jr Monsters youth team heads to international competition
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Fresno Jr Monsters 14U team is headed to Ontario, Canada, to compete in a tournament featuring youth hockey teams from all over the world. The “International Silver Stick Finals” is January 12th through 15th–just about 5 weeks away. That may...
IDENTIFIED: Man found dead near field in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroners office has identified the man found dead near a field Wednesday morning as 80-year-old Luis Ibanez Torres of Fresno. Police say they responded to a call Wednesday around 7:00 a.m. from field workers regarding a man laying on the shoulder of the road near American and […]
Comments / 0