Why Medicare spending per beneficiary is slowing
Changes in payment rates and beneficiary characteristics were the main drivers of the slowdown in Medicare spending growth from 2012 to 2018, a study published Dec. 2 in JAMA Health Forum found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Washington, D.C.-based Milken Institute School of Public Health,...
New York regulation to protect patients from health insurer misinformation
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new regulation aimed at protecting consumers from "unfair, surprise costs" when they rely on incorrect information in an insurer's healthcare provider directory. Under the regulation, patients who use providers they believe are in-network based on misinformation provided by their insurers will not pay...
33 payer CEO moves in 2022
BeWellnm, New Mexico's health insurance exchange named Bruce Gilbert as CEO, Albuquerque Business First reported Nov. 11. MHS Health Wisconsin named Titus Muzi Jr. as president and CEO Nov. 7. Alameda Alliance for Health said Nov. 3 its CEO, Scott Coffin, is retiring, effective May 31, 2023. Meridian of Michigan,...
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars go is top priority, CMS administrator says
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars are being spent is a top priority for CMS, Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said at the Milken Future of Health Summit on Dec. 8. Medicare Advantage plans are facing allegations they have defrauded the government by making patients appear sicker than they are and receiving more payments.
Lawmakers: CMS proposal brings Medicare Advantage prior authorization reform closer to finish line
Sponsors of a bill reforming the Medicare Advantage prior authorization process said the legislation is "one step closer to becoming law" after CMS released a proposed prior authorization improvement rule Dec. 6. The bill — the Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act — would, among other actions, establish an...
11 states will offer health insurance for children without permanent legal status in 2023
Eleven states will provide government health benefits to children without permanent legal status in 2023, Stateline reported Dec. 6. Connecticut and New Jersey will allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program in January, joining the nine other states and the District of Columbia in extending these benefits.
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
Using electronic processes is by far the most common way commercial health insurers said they streamline prior authorizations, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurer lobby and trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold carding experience of commercial plans"...
Bloomberg: It's time to end the public health emergency
The number of powerful voices calling for an end to the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency is growing larger. On Dec. 8, Michael Bloomberg wrote in his publication that it's time to pull the plug on the federal policy. "In short: The pandemic is not over, but the public health...
