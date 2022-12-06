Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
10 payer value-based care partnerships to know
Payers are investing in value-based care, teaming up with Walmart and many other companies to prioritize quality-based payments. Around 4 in 10 health plans use alternative payment models, a survey from the Healthcare Payment Learning and Action Network found, with these models most common among Medicare Advantage plans. Here are...
beckerspayer.com
Providence Health Plan appoints 2 new market presidents
Providence Health Plan has promoted two employees to market president: Scott Burton to lead commercial and Shannon Drotning to lead consumer and specialty. According to a Dec. 8 news release, Mr. Burton joined Providence Health Plan earlier this year as vice president of growth strategies. Ms. Dronting has worked at the payer since 1994, most recently leading the Medicare and individual lines of business.
beckerspayer.com
In blow to Kaiser, 200,000 Hawaii public employees can now enroll in BCBS plans
Hawaii's largest purchaser of health insurance is allowing nearly 200,000 current and former county and state government employees to switch their health coverage from Kaiser Permanente to Hawaii Medical Service Association, the state's BCBS affiliate. Mental health professionals employed at Kaiser's facilities in Hawaii have been on strike since late...
beckerspayer.com
Lawmakers: CMS proposal brings Medicare Advantage prior authorization reform closer to finish line
Sponsors of a bill reforming the Medicare Advantage prior authorization process said the legislation is "one step closer to becoming law" after CMS released a proposed prior authorization improvement rule Dec. 6. The bill — the Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act — would, among other actions, establish an...
beckerspayer.com
Why Medicare spending per beneficiary is slowing
Changes in payment rates and beneficiary characteristics were the main drivers of the slowdown in Medicare spending growth from 2012 to 2018, a study published Dec. 2 in JAMA Health Forum found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Washington, D.C.-based Milken Institute School of Public Health,...
beckerspayer.com
6 recently inked payer-provider contracts
A Tenet spokesperson confirmed to Becker's that Centene and the Dallas-based health system signed an in-network contract for Sept. 30, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2026. Centene had issued a notice of termination for its contract with Tenet over reimbursement rates, a move that would have impacted 3 million members nationwide.
beckerspayer.com
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars go is top priority, CMS administrator says
Knowing where Medicare Advantage dollars are being spent is a top priority for CMS, Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said at the Milken Future of Health Summit on Dec. 8. Medicare Advantage plans are facing allegations they have defrauded the government by making patients appear sicker than they are and receiving more payments.
beckerspayer.com
2K pharmacies will rejoin Tricare network
More than 2,000 independent pharmacies will rejoin Tricare's network, managed by Cigna's Express Scripts, Navy Times reported Dec. 8. Almost 15,000 independent pharmacies left the Defense Department's health plan networks because of lower proposed reimbursement rates from Express Scripts. Express Scripts sent contract solicitations in December to the pharmacies who...
beckerspayer.com
Bloomberg: It's time to end the public health emergency
The number of powerful voices calling for an end to the nation's COVID-19 public health emergency is growing larger. On Dec. 8, Michael Bloomberg wrote in his publication that it's time to pull the plug on the federal policy. "In short: The pandemic is not over, but the public health...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
Using electronic processes is by far the most common way commercial health insurers said they streamline prior authorizations, according to a Nov. 14 America's Health Insurance Plans survey. The health insurer lobby and trade group conducted an industrywide survey on "prior authorization practices and gold carding experience of commercial plans"...
