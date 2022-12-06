Read full article on original website
Triple H makes appearance after the 12/9/22 edition of WWE Smackdown goes off the air
After the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown went off the air, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued and numerous WWE stars came to the ring. Rey Mysterio led everyone in the singing of the “Happy Birthday” song. After that, Triple H made an appearance at ringside and hugged Angle.
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
Dustin Rhodes comments on when his AEW contract expires and retirement plans
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes commented on his plans to retire as an active wrestler…. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke into the business, and he wasn’t in the best shape, he was using a walker, and I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited and hungry and passionate, and I still am, but I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk. I didn’t really think I was going to say anything about this, it just happened at Blizzard Brawl, and I thought, ‘I don’t think anybody is going to pick up on it,’ but they did and it caught fire. I just have to own it. I truly don’t want to go out in the business and do anything that tarnishes my career. I don’t want to slip up and fall. I have this in the back of my head every time I go out, ‘what if I do something stupid?’ Then they’re going to start chanting ‘please retire’ and I don’t want it to get to that. I know I’m doing really well right now and having some of the best work of my entire career these last four years, even though they are few and far between, Tony has done a good job treating me like an attraction, and I appreciate that and it does help my body, but on the flip side, it’s hard when you’re not working five days a week like the WWE schedule. Your body gets calloused and used to it, now I work once every two, three, four months, and if you go 100 miles an hour then you pay the price. It takes me a week and a half to two weeks to recover from one match. I’m starting to see those things. My knees are pretty rough. My shoulders are pretty rough. I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Shawn Michaels asked about William Regal reportedly coming back to WWE
As previously noted, William Regal is reportedly heading back to WWE in early 2023. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about the reports…. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 9th 2022 edition
After the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 9th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander……. * Jon Moxley defeats Konosuke Takeshita: Moxley and Takeshita brawled throughout the crowd early on in the match....
John Cena to Appear on Final WWE ‘SmackDown’ of 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)
John Cena is returning to WWE to close out the year. Variety has learned exclusively that the iconic professional wrestler and actor is set to appear on the final “SmackDown Live” of the year on Dec. 30, which will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks. This will mark Cena’s second appearance in WWE in 2022, as he previously returned to the sports entertainment giant in June during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” to celebrate his 20...
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
The Latest On Sasha Banks' Pro Wrestling Future Could Be Bad News For A WWE Return
There's a new rumor floating around about Sasha Banks, and it may hurt her chances of a WWE return if true.
Behind the scenes details regarding Ricky Starks’ promo segment with MJF from AEW Dynamite
During an interview with Comicbook.com, Ricky Starks commented on his promo segment with MJF from the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite…. “I think you’ll hear a lot of wrestlers say, ‘Oh, I didn’t think of it. I didn’t plan it out, I didn’t write it out.’ And Cody [Rhodes] makes the same joke, but that’s bull. Even the best promos had to have some type of structure to them. And I am somewhat in the same way, admittedly. I’m not one to really pull back the curtain on anything here, but yesterday, earlier in the day, I had wrote out this whole thing, and in my head memorized it and did all this, and stressed myself out, and then had a match to do. Anything could have gone wrong where I just forget it in the match. I remember Max cutting that promo and saying these comments, and in that moment I was like, ‘I’ll just wing it. I’ll just wing it. I know where I want to go and what I want to get to, and I’ll just fill in the blanks.,’ So what you saw out there was me winging it. That’s how I operate. Yes, I can come up with some lines and think about it, but for the most part, whatever I feel, I just say, and it comes off in that moment.”
Update on William Regal following his final AEW Dynamite appearance
As seen during the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, William Regal made his final appearance for AEW in a pre-taped segment. Regal praised the Blackpool Combat Club and said he’ll be with them until the day he dies. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE sources have...
