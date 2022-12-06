ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctexaminer.com

Tavern on State Hits a Sweet Spot

NEW HAVEN — The warmth of the room hits you when you open the door. Wood paneling and black tufted leather banquettes. A bar running across the back of the snug space. Small tables. A young crowd in twos and threes casually dressed, mostly with mixed drinks. Not by accident, Tavern on State takes its cues from a neighborhood place in New York or Boston dating to the ‘70s that you might have walked by a dozen times. Someplace to go after work or to meet a date, have a drink and a bite to eat.
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Roundup of Bakeries for the Holidays

STONINGTON — Located in Stonington’s Velvet Mill, Zest is making some pretty cakes this year. A joyful chocolate mousse “Tree Stump”, a spiked eggnog Yule log and a light and fruity holiday pavlova. Preorder by close of day Dec. 19. Place your orders here. Le Banh...
GREENWICH, CT
ctexaminer.com

An Adventure in Furniture, Art and Craft at Friedman Found in Waterford

WATERFORD — It’s been forty years of building, collecting and repurposing, and now Joshua Friedman and his daughter, Margot Friedman, are ready to go retail. The two have opened Friedman Found, a store full of “finds” ranging from antique to modern secondhand furniture, vintage clothing, antique tools, rugs, decorative pieces, as well as salvaged wood and architectural elements.
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Young Child Alone on Beach in West Haven

West Haven police officers found a child alone on a beach Friday evening. They posted a photo of the shirtless boy on the department's Facebook page asking people for help identifying the child and his family. A short time later, police updated their post to say their officers had located...
WEST HAVEN, CT
newstalknewengland.com

2 People Shot, 1 Dead In New Haven, Connecticut

Police in New Haven, Connecticut are investigating a Friday afternoon double shooting on Shepard Street. Responding officers located one victim at the scene who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. They have been identified as a 24-year-old male from Pennsylvania and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

“Connecticut’s Countryside” branding initiative links four small towns

The town of Mansfield, Connecticut is partnering with Bolton, Coventry and Tolland in a regional branding initiative intended to draw visitors to the area, according to a press release. The branding initiative, known as “Connecticut’s Countryside,” advertises the four towns as an idyllic destination for outdoor recreation, agriculture, entertainment and...
COVENTRY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wilbur Cross Parkway in North Haven Clear After Crash

There were delays on the northbound side of the Wilbur Cross Parkway, or Route 15 North, in North Haven, on the Wallingford line, after a serious crash Friday morning, according to officials. The two-vehicle crash was between exits 63 and 64. There was also a crash on the southbound side.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Angelica Hribko Weds Antonio Liguori

East Haven resident Angelica Hribko, married Antonio Liguori of Branford on Sept. 2. The couple’s wedding took place at St. Stanislaus church in New Haven. Angelica is a social worker for Achievement First in Bridgeport. Antonio is a supply chain representative for JLL and Barber for European Touch in Branford. The couple honeymooned in the Barbados. They reside in Branford.
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to house fire on Palmer Road in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The North Haven Fire Department responded to a fire early Friday morning. According to officials, the blaze broke out at a home on Palmer Road around 3 a.m., and a second alarm was struck. In minutes, the first unit was on scene, and firefighters from Wallingford, New Haven, and East […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
momcollective.com

An Award Winning Gift Shop In a Most Unusual Place

This post is sponsored by Mellow Monkey. Please support our sponsors. Mellow Monkey owner Howard Aspinwall never anticipated having a brick-and-mortar store when he opened Mellow Monkey as an online gift and home décor business. He started his small business out of his garage almost a decade ago and quickly found his business outgrowing his home space.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-07@6:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A pedestrian was struck at Barlow and Unquowa Road. Radio reports say the pedestrian is alert but has a leg injury. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy