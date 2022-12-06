Read full article on original website
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
Washington Examiner
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco State Rep. Files Bill to Ban Social Media for Minors, Requires Photo ID
Citing concerns over self-harm and mental health, a North Texas state representative wants to stop Texans under the age of 18 from using social media and has filed legislation that will require all users to provide two photos as proof of age to gain access. State Rep. Jared Patterson (R-Frisco...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
$127,000 In Grant Money Given To Plano ISD Teachers
Plano ISD teachers were gifted over $127,000 in grant money on November 3. The money is to support various on-campus initiatives that promote student enrichment. The district announced the 101 teachers across 54 schools in Plano were awarded between $300 and $3,000. The grant will go toward enrichment such as books, science-based learning, gardens, music equipment and more.
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
Is this Dallas hotel haunted? Some guests say yes!
Last week I wrote about a Dallas restaurant supposedly home to ghosts. But this may not be the only haunted site in Dallas- there is also a haunted hotel. The Adolphus Hotel, located at 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city.
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Plano ISD approves academic calendar for 2023-24 school year
Plano ISD's 2023-24 academic calendar was approved by the board of trustees Dec. 6. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano ISD’s schedule for the upcoming school year is now set. The board of trustees approved Plano ISD’s academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its Dec. 6 meeting. The new...
Arlington, December 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Fazoli’s coming to Denton
The parent company of Fazoli’s, a nationwide chain of quick-service Italian restaurants, announced Thursday that it will make its return to North Texas with a new restaurant in Denton. The Denton location — address not yet announced — is one of 15 Fazoli’s restaurants expected to open in 2023...
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
