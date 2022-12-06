Read full article on original website
True Value makes leadership moves
TV Cooperative Company Board reported it has added three new directors: Lee Kuenning, Michael Collins and Rodrigo Cuarón. “Lee Kuenning, third generation in the family, owns and operates four Ohio-based True Value stores,” said the board. “With 25 years of experience in the hardware business, he learned from two of the best mentors imaginable – his father Scott Kuenning and grandfather and founder, Stan Kuenning.”
Kohler adds chief brand officer
Kohler Co. has appointed Samie Barr as chief brand officer. The role was created, said the firm, to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally across a diverse set of dynamic businesses. “Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the...
Jones Stephens offers Dual Clamps
Jones Stephens added to its line of clamps and pipe hangers with new Dual Clamps. According to the company, it’s a product with a unique capability because the Dual Clamps can hold two different sizes of pipe – ½” and ¾”. The clamps come...
Weekly highlights: the Top Three
This week’s highlight reel of Top Three stories of the week from HBSDealer.com ranges from industry giant Lowe’s to two-location Marcus Lumber to the mass retailer Dollar General. Click on the links below for more information on the topics above, plus more on “Recovery Hardware.”
Great Southern Wood making big Alabama investment
Great Southern Wood has big plans in Alabama. The supplier of pressure treated lumber and the parent company of the Yellawood brand said it will invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, Ala. According to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, the move will...
Alside delivers siding colors foresight
A survey conducted by the exterior building products manufacturer predicts the top siding colors of 2023. While the industry’s top paint manufacturers have forecasted some of the hottest tones and colors of 2023, siding experts from Alside are weighing in on exterior trends for next year. This includes Alside’s...
