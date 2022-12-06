TV Cooperative Company Board reported it has added three new directors: Lee Kuenning, Michael Collins and Rodrigo Cuarón. “Lee Kuenning, third generation in the family, owns and operates four Ohio-based True Value stores,” said the board. “With 25 years of experience in the hardware business, he learned from two of the best mentors imaginable – his father Scott Kuenning and grandfather and founder, Stan Kuenning.”

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO