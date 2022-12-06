Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Kirkham Michael seeks Asst. Construction Observer
Kirkham Michael is a growing company in need of an energetic and knowledgeable individual to fill our full-time Assistant Construction Observer position. This position will be located in either our Ellsworth, Cheney, Hays, Salina, or Garden City, Kansas offices. Primary Function . Performs inspection services along haul routes for energy projects,...
Salina Tech opening dental hygiene clinic
As part of its new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public. The students will work under the supervision of licensed Dental...
Brad Homman: Three careers, one employer
Brad Homman could write a book about all the things he's seen or done during his nearly four decades with Dickinson County. As a member of the sheriff's department, he worked accidents, investigated crimes - and while undercover - purchased drugs and busted dealers. As the head of 911 Dispatch,...
Abilene PD: Tips to keep your delivered packages safe
ABILENE - The Abilene Police Department offers tips for thwarting porch pirates. From the Abilene Police Dept. Facebook page:. Did you know package theft peaks during the holiday season? Here are some tips to protect yourself. •provide specific delivery instructions requesting packages be left in a less public view upon...
The Garage in Salina garners recognition from Safe Kids Kansas
The Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America - aka The Garage - was honored Tuesday for its work to help keep children safe. Safe Kids Kansas recognized the museum during the organization's annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Topeka. The Garage received an Outstanding Coalition Organization award. "We are thrilled to...
SC Health Dept.: Older adults, infants, young children at high risk for RSV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus, more often referred to simply as RSV, is a common virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages. RSV may not be severe when it first starts but can progress quickly. Each year, an estimated 60,000 to 120,000 adults aged 65 and older and 58,000 to 80,000...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 9
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abrego-Salas, Erick Oswaldo; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Regulations on Use of Controlled-Access...
Saline County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise in November
There were 194 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of November, up from the 157 cases reported in the previous month. Salina Regional reported six hospitalizations due to COVID-19. One person died of COVID-19 in November. While COVID-19 continues to spread, most cases are being well-managed at home.
Salina City Commission to host panel discussion regarding homelessness
Salina City Commissioners will host a panel discussion and open public forum regarding homelessness on Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. Seventh Street. The public is encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting...
McPherson Police Chief Golden graduates from FBI National Academy
From the McPherson KS Police Department Facebook page:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 p.m. Amanda Otto, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director talking about Christmas and providing an update on the Frosty 5k. 9:30 p.m. State Food Bank concerning how Christmas is shaping up as far as their services go. 10:05 p.m. Jenni...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 3-9
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DAVIS, NICHOLE LYNN; 35; Herington. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Clarke Sanders talks medical marijuana, broadband access and more
After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Salina Chamber: Colin O’Brady 2023 Annual Banquet speaker
Colin O’Brady, athlete, adventurer, and author, will be the featured speaker at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. The event is scheduled for April 4 in the arena of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center (TPEC) beginning at 6:30 p.m. A membership networking reception will precede the banquet.
#9 Lady Trojans travel to Beloit looking to resume NCAA dominance
Despite facing a scare on Tuesday night, the ninth-ranked Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team was able to persevere and advance to 2-0 with a 48-46 win over Smoky Valley. The Lady Vikings held a two-point lead in the final minutes but Southeast tightened the clamps and rattled off...
Asleep at the Wheel coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre
A musical staple for more than five decades is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in the spring. Asleep at the Wheel featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley: The Past, Present and Future of Country & Western Music is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 7 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Inaugural Brookville Parade of Lights Saturday night
BROOKVILLE - The Brookville Community Foundation Fund hopes to add a festive glow to the western Saline County town Saturday evening. The first Brookville Community Foundation Parade of Lights is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants are asked to line up at the school at 5:45 p.m. There is no need to pre-register to participate in the parade, according to information on the Brookville Community Foundation Fund Facebook page.
Police: 2,500 fentanyl pills, cocaine seized from 2 Kan. dealers
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street, according to a media release. As a result of this warrant, over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized.
