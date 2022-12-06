ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

WISH-TV

Indy Roof Company redefines roof buying experience

At Indy Roof Company, their mission is simple: to redefine the roof buying experience for Indiana homeowners. Aaron Christy, owner of Indy Roof Company, and Adam Kaminski, COO of Indy Roof Company, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their involvement with WISH Tree and to share information on an impact resistant shingle that they are offering this winter with no additional installation fee.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WISH-TV

Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive

“Bigger than Sneakers,” “Dose of Dex” and “Wheeler Mission” are all teaming up for a holiday coat drive for men, women and children in need this holiday season. The drop-off location is 245 South McCrea St. in Indianapolis. They are accepting donations Mondays through Saturdays...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building

Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development

GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield Washington Elementary unveils outdoor learning lab for the community

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Education Foundation received a grant from Duke Energy foundation for $15,000. Funds are supporting the creation of publicly accessible outdoor learning lab next to Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The Shamrock Outdoor Learning Lab, the 7-acre plot of wetland is being transformed into an...
WESTFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award

The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

