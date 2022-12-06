Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indy Roof Company redefines roof buying experience
At Indy Roof Company, their mission is simple: to redefine the roof buying experience for Indiana homeowners. Aaron Christy, owner of Indy Roof Company, and Adam Kaminski, COO of Indy Roof Company, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their involvement with WISH Tree and to share information on an impact resistant shingle that they are offering this winter with no additional installation fee.
1982: ‘My philosophy is service’ Joe O’Malia — a different kind of grocer
Joe O’Malia Food Markets operated several grocery stores in Hamilton and Marion counties for more than 50 years.
WISH-TV
Newly appointed Indianapolis Public Library CEO declines job amid public outcry
INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees offered Dr. Gabriel Morley the job of CEO, which was followed by boo’s from the public who attended the meeting. The board picked Dr. Morley over current Interim CEO Nichelle Hayes in a split 4...
Indiana ranks 27th in the nation for hospital safety
More than a dozen central Indiana hospitals received low patient safety ratings for 2022, according to a report released from a consumer watchdog.
WISH-TV
Local organizations team up for holiday coat drive
“Bigger than Sneakers,” “Dose of Dex” and “Wheeler Mission” are all teaming up for a holiday coat drive for men, women and children in need this holiday season. The drop-off location is 245 South McCrea St. in Indianapolis. They are accepting donations Mondays through Saturdays...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Perfumes manufactured in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with Amy Howell, Visit Indiana marketing manager to talk about perfumes manufactured in Indiana.
clintoncountydailynews.com
County Leaders Considering Tearing Down Former Regions Building
Following a special meeting between the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Council regarding the future of the former Regions Bank building, both entities have decided to wait a few more days before making a decision. On Tuesday morning, the Clinton County Council will have their regularly scheduled meeting...
$2.6 million in penalties, but no public wastewater plan yet for south Indianapolis company in violation of environmental laws
INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group blocked sewer access to a plant on the southside of Indianapolis. The move comes after Metalworking Lubricants racked up numerous environmental violations. The company has agreed to give up a permit but has yet to tell state regulators what it will do with industrial wastewater in the future.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
shelbycountypost.com
Greenleaf Foods project dead, Redevelopment Commission takes back control of land
The proposed largest plant-based protein foods facility in North America is no longer slated for Shelbyville. On Monday at City Hall, the Redevelopment Commission took back control of the 57 acres east of Interstate 74 where Greenleaf Foods, SPC, wanted to build a $310 million facility. The April 2019 groundbreaking...
Take a look inside Greenwood's luxury 'The Madison' development
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 13News got an inside look at a major new high-end housing, restaurant and retail development on the south side. "The Madison" is located in downtown Greenwood, along Madison Avenue and Smith Valley Road. Construction crews are nearly halfway done with the project, which will roll out...
shelbycountypost.com
GSSR Investments proposing hotel, retail strip center on former Wellman property
With the creation of a designated target area by the Economic Development Commission, a new project featuring a Marriott-branded hotel, a multi-tenant retail strip center and the additional availability of seven out lots is moving forward in Shelbyville. GSSR Investments LLC wants to develop the former Wellman property on the...
WISH-TV
Westfield Washington Elementary unveils outdoor learning lab for the community
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Education Foundation received a grant from Duke Energy foundation for $15,000. Funds are supporting the creation of publicly accessible outdoor learning lab next to Shamrock Springs Elementary School. The Shamrock Outdoor Learning Lab, the 7-acre plot of wetland is being transformed into an...
WANE-TV
2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list
(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
Current Publishing
Heart and Soul Clinic medical director receives award
The medical director at a free clinic in Westfield that provides medical and dental services to uninsured and underinsured people in Hamilton County was recently recognized for her service. Dr. Barbara Haehner received the Volunteerism Award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Dept. of Workforce...
