Leaf vacuum and street sweeper schedule set for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — The city announced this week’s schedule for the leaf vacuum truck and street sweeper. The vacuum truck will be picking up leaves and the sweeper will be cleaning streets.
Wednesday:
• O’Brien Drive – Matson Avenue to Virginia Drive
• Virginia Drive – Scott Street to Brader Drive
• Brader Drive – Flood Drive to Virginia Drive
• Flood Drive – Laird Street to Gravel Street
• Slattery Drive – the cul-de-sac will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon.
• Pine Ridge Drive – the cul-de-sac will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon
• Finn Street – Laird Street to East Main Street
• Brazil Street – Scott Street to Mayock Street
Thursday:
• Conyngham Avenue – Kidder Street to Scott Street
• Scott Street – Kidder Street to North Pennsylvania Avenue will be posted for for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon
• Chapel Street – Scott Street to North Sherman Street will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon
• Penn Street – Chapel Street to Worrall Street will posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon.
Parking enforcement will ticket vehicles on posted streets.
Additional areas will be announced as they are scheduled.
