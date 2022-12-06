Leaf vacuum and street sweeper schedule set for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The city announced this week’s schedule for the leaf vacuum truck and street sweeper. The vacuum truck will be picking up leaves and the sweeper will be cleaning streets.

Wednesday:

• O’Brien Drive – Matson Avenue to Virginia Drive

• Virginia Drive – Scott Street to Brader Drive

• Brader Drive – Flood Drive to Virginia Drive

• Flood Drive – Laird Street to Gravel Street

• Slattery Drive – the cul-de-sac will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon.

• Pine Ridge Drive – the cul-de-sac will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon

• Finn Street – Laird Street to East Main Street

• Brazil Street – Scott Street to Mayock Street

Thursday:

• Conyngham Avenue – Kidder Street to Scott Street

• Scott Street – Kidder Street to North Pennsylvania Avenue will be posted for for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon

• Chapel Street – Scott Street to North Sherman Street will be posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon

• Penn Street – Chapel Street to Worrall Street will posted for NO PARKING between 8 a.m. and noon.

Parking enforcement will ticket vehicles on posted streets.

Additional areas will be announced as they are scheduled.