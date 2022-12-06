Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'
A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
Should you rent or buy? First American crunched the numbers
It’s currently better to rent than to own for potential first-time homebuyers in 47 of the 50 top U.S. markets, according to First American’s analysis.
WCNC
How homeowners can reduce their mortgage payment
It's no secret that buying a home is difficult these days. But a new study found you'll have to make 45% more than you did last year to afford a typical house.
moneytalksnews.com
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner
It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership. Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.
Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters
money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
If you can't afford to buy a home right now, a 'renter for life' Yale economist explains why renting forever might be the smarter option anyway
Yale economist James Choi explains why, for some Americans, renting a home and investing money elsewhere might be a better path to wealth than buying.
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree
It's advice that applies to some people, but not everyone.
Stimulus Checks: See If Your State Is Mailing Out Payments in November
Stimulus payments have been one of the hallmarks of the coronavirus pandemic, with the federal government's trillions of dollars capturing the biggest headlines. But states have been doling out...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
Rental Opportunity of the Week: Landlords Want You to Shower Next to Your Bed Now
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Well as ever it’s “a room with just about all the equipment needed to survive in”, which is what we’re all shooting for, aren’t we. Growing up I always thought: ‘One day, when I’m rich and famous, I’ll live in… a room that has all the component parts needed for me to exist in.’ Apart from a toilet, actually. Just realised this one doesn’t have a toilet. It’s got a shared toilet across the hall. Again: All we ever want in life is here.
3 Reasons to Avoid Buying a New Car in 2023
One of the hardest parts of being an adult is delaying a dream because it's the smart thing to do.
Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. The warehouse club, as you might imagine, does everything it can to protect that retention rate as members are the lifeblood of its business.
A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising
Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
3 smart times to refinance your mortgage
When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
