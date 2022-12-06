What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Well as ever it’s “a room with just about all the equipment needed to survive in”, which is what we’re all shooting for, aren’t we. Growing up I always thought: ‘One day, when I’m rich and famous, I’ll live in… a room that has all the component parts needed for me to exist in.’ Apart from a toilet, actually. Just realised this one doesn’t have a toilet. It’s got a shared toilet across the hall. Again: All we ever want in life is here.

1 DAY AGO