BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
TheStreet

Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner

It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership. Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.
R.A. Heim

Payment of up to $650 coming to homeowners and renters

money and envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Vice

Rental Opportunity of the Week: Landlords Want You to Shower Next to Your Bed Now

What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? Well as ever it’s “a room with just about all the equipment needed to survive in”, which is what we’re all shooting for, aren’t we. Growing up I always thought: ‘One day, when I’m rich and famous, I’ll live in… a room that has all the component parts needed for me to exist in.’ Apart from a toilet, actually. Just realised this one doesn’t have a toilet. It’s got a shared toilet across the hall. Again: All we ever want in life is here.
TheStreet

Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. The warehouse club, as you might imagine, does everything it can to protect that retention rate as members are the lifeblood of its business.
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
CBS News

3 smart times to refinance your mortgage

When you first bought your home, there's a good chance you took out a long mortgage, like a 30-year fixed-rate loan. While that might have felt like almost a lifelong decision, the reality is that homeowners can often change their mortgages by refinancing. With mortgage refinancing, you can take out...

