ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Missourian

Lady Jays triumph at Parkway South

The Lady Jays soared to the top of the team standings in their first tournament of the season Friday. Washington tabulated 190 points to win Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic with a 12-point cushion over second-place Northwest (178).
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia wins St. Charles West Tournament over Ft. Zumwalt South

Overcoming an early 10-point deficit, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rallied to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, 68-56. Borgia (8-0) bounced back from the 13-3 deficit against the Bulldogs (2-1) to trail by one point after one quarter, 15-14.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Three Borgia boys place eighth at Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament

Hitting the road for one of the first massive tournaments of the season, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. “Last year our boys all went two and out,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This year, every wrestler was 1-1...
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Mohart leads Lady Knights at Ladue Invitational

St. Francis Borgia’s girls swimming team dove right into the season Saturday, finishing sixth at the Ladue Invitational. “I’ve always loved this meet, but this year it was a great way to kick off our season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I told the girls not to stress, it is early season and this is swimming’s version of a jamboree — except the state consideration times count.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Union girls finish sixth at Ft. Zumwalt North

Six of Union’s eight girls wrestling entries finished fifth or better Friday to help the Lady ’Cats capture sixth place in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. “The girls team wrestled really well Friday night at Ft. Zumwalt North,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays repeat as Westminster champs

It’s not the Thanksgiving kennel club dog show, but the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are starting a new Westminster winning tradition. The Blue Jays won the Westminster Boys Wrestling Tournament Saturday for the second year in a row, racking up 198.5 points.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia beats FHN to open St. Charles West Tournament

In a game of first-half runs, St. Francis Borgia had the bigger one to open the St. Charles West Warrior Classic. The Knights (6-0) posted an 18-point run and an 11-point run in the first half on the way to a 69-36 win over Francis Howell North.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Knights earn first win

Overcoming an early deficit, the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights earned their first win of the season Monday, defeating Rosati-Kain at home, 46-31. “It was nice to get a win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Knights win at Pacific

The St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights (8-3) captured a boys basketball tilt at Pacific (2-4) Monday, 66-53. The Indians fell to 0-2 on their home court.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Conversion of Union baseball field OK'd

Union aldermen have tentatively approved changing a baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park with a grass infield into a dirt infield that allows for different levels of baseball and softball play. Currently, Field No. 5 at Veterans Park has a grass infield with 90-foot-long basepaths, which limits its use to...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Boys Basketball — Thomas Jefferson at Crosspoint

Thomas Jefferson School defeated Crosspoint Christian School in the boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 2, in Villa Ridge. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
feastmagazine.com

4 places to find homemade fudge this holiday season

The holidays are the perfect time to seek out your new favorite decadent treat: fudge. St. Louis and surrounding areas are home to many varieties, from the straightforward classic to a little left of center. Baetje Farms. Baetje Farms began with a single goat and a family that wanted to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Thomas Jefferson holds off Crosspoint comeback

Holding off several Crosspoint runs in the second half, the Thomas Jefferson School Titans picked up a boys basketball win Friday in Villa Ridge, 65-51. “We started applying a little more pressure in the second half which created steals and turnovers and led to some easy buckets for us,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “The boys gained confidence in the second half and we finished the game well.”
VILLA RIDGE, MO
kjluradio.com

One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
Washington Missourian

Four Rivers Career Center will use $400K grant to buy new technology aimed at bolstering career readiness

The Four Rivers Career Center in Washington and 50 other work skills centers across the state are the recipients of grant dollars to the tune of hundreds of thousands each. FRCC is getting $400,000, the max provided by the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. MACCO grants are aimed at modernizing the equipment and infrastructure of Missouri’s technical schools.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy