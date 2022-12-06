Read full article on original website
Lady Jays triumph at Parkway South
The Lady Jays soared to the top of the team standings in their first tournament of the season Friday. Washington tabulated 190 points to win Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic with a 12-point cushion over second-place Northwest (178).
Borgia wins St. Charles West Tournament over Ft. Zumwalt South
Overcoming an early 10-point deficit, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights rallied to defeat Ft. Zumwalt South Friday in the St. Charles West Tournament championship, 68-56. Borgia (8-0) bounced back from the 13-3 deficit against the Bulldogs (2-1) to trail by one point after one quarter, 15-14.
Three Borgia boys place eighth at Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament
Hitting the road for one of the first massive tournaments of the season, the St. Francis Borgia wrestling program competed Friday and Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. “Last year our boys all went two and out,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “This year, every wrestler was 1-1...
Mohart leads Lady Knights at Ladue Invitational
St. Francis Borgia’s girls swimming team dove right into the season Saturday, finishing sixth at the Ladue Invitational. “I’ve always loved this meet, but this year it was a great way to kick off our season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I told the girls not to stress, it is early season and this is swimming’s version of a jamboree — except the state consideration times count.”
Union girls finish sixth at Ft. Zumwalt North
Six of Union’s eight girls wrestling entries finished fifth or better Friday to help the Lady ’Cats capture sixth place in the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament. “The girls team wrestled really well Friday night at Ft. Zumwalt North,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said.
Blue Jays repeat as Westminster champs
It’s not the Thanksgiving kennel club dog show, but the Washington wrestling Blue Jays are starting a new Westminster winning tradition. The Blue Jays won the Westminster Boys Wrestling Tournament Saturday for the second year in a row, racking up 198.5 points.
Borgia beats FHN to open St. Charles West Tournament
In a game of first-half runs, St. Francis Borgia had the bigger one to open the St. Charles West Warrior Classic. The Knights (6-0) posted an 18-point run and an 11-point run in the first half on the way to a 69-36 win over Francis Howell North.
Lady Knights earn first win
Overcoming an early deficit, the St. Francis Borgia girls basketball Lady Knights earned their first win of the season Monday, defeating Rosati-Kain at home, 46-31. “It was nice to get a win,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said.
Blue Knights win at Pacific
The St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights (8-3) captured a boys basketball tilt at Pacific (2-4) Monday, 66-53. The Indians fell to 0-2 on their home court.
Conversion of Union baseball field OK'd
Union aldermen have tentatively approved changing a baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park with a grass infield into a dirt infield that allows for different levels of baseball and softball play. Currently, Field No. 5 at Veterans Park has a grass infield with 90-foot-long basepaths, which limits its use to...
Boys Basketball — Thomas Jefferson at Crosspoint
Thomas Jefferson School defeated Crosspoint Christian School in the boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 2, in Villa Ridge.
feastmagazine.com
4 places to find homemade fudge this holiday season
The holidays are the perfect time to seek out your new favorite decadent treat: fudge. St. Louis and surrounding areas are home to many varieties, from the straightforward classic to a little left of center. Baetje Farms. Baetje Farms began with a single goat and a family that wanted to...
Thomas Jefferson holds off Crosspoint comeback
Holding off several Crosspoint runs in the second half, the Thomas Jefferson School Titans picked up a boys basketball win Friday in Villa Ridge, 65-51. “We started applying a little more pressure in the second half which created steals and turnovers and led to some easy buckets for us,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said. “The boys gained confidence in the second half and we finished the game well.”
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
FREEBURG, Ill. – A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation. Illinois Conservation Police have issued citations against Freeburg, Illinois, mayor Seth Speiser, 1980s Cardinals pitcher Danny Cox and six others. Others...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
Four Rivers Career Center will use $400K grant to buy new technology aimed at bolstering career readiness
The Four Rivers Career Center in Washington and 50 other work skills centers across the state are the recipients of grant dollars to the tune of hundreds of thousands each. FRCC is getting $400,000, the max provided by the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant, which is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. MACCO grants are aimed at modernizing the equipment and infrastructure of Missouri’s technical schools.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
A Website claims they found the Most “Fun” City in Missouri
What is great about the most fun city in Missouri is that you can have fun if you're on your own, with kids, single, married, having a bachelor party, or whatever you want to do! So which city is the place to have a good time in the Show-Me State?
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
Two people are hospitalized after an underground cave-in collapse Thursday in Franklin County.
