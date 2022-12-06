Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
McCarthy said Republicans could cede control of the House in January if they aren't unified. While on Newsmax, the Californian warned against the GOP playing "games" on the House floor. McCarthy is working to round up votes among GOP members that he'll need to lead the lower chamber. House Minority...
Ginni Thomas joins conservatives pressing to delay House, Senate GOP elections
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is among a group of 59 influential conservative power brokers who signed an open letter pressing Republican leaders in the House and Senate to delay their internal conference leadership elections. “The Republican Party needs leaders who will confidently and skillfully...
End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
Looking outside the House for a successor whom Democrats can propose in good faith could prove the culmination of Pelosi’s distinguished public service
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Kyle Rittenhouse Meets With GOP House Caucus
The Kenosha shooter appeared to stoke his right-wing celebrity ambitions with a weird Capitol photo.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Top Senate Republican Says Republican Leadership "Caved" to Democrats
Top Senate Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is accusing Senate GOP leadership of “caving” to Democrats, according to The Hill. Scott made the comments on Fox Business, saying that Republicans “caved in on the debt ceiling, caved in on a gun bill, caved in on a fake infrastructure bill.”
McCarthy allies press moderate Dem to switch parties amid speakership turmoil
When Rep. Matt Gaetz asked the GOP leader if he would solicit Democratic votes for speaker, McCarthy replied "no," according to a person in the room.
Jeffries to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
Rep. Katherine Clark was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar will take over as caucus chair.
House Democrat group claims party 'will retake the majority in 2024,' reveals GOP seats it hopes to flip
The House Majority PAC dropped a report Tuesday that looked back on the Democrats' 2022 performance and put several newly elected GOP candidates on notice.
What comes next now that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has decided to step down as top Democrat
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will step aside from the leadership role she's held atop the House Democratic Caucus for nearly two decades, she announced on the House floor on Thursday. That decision tees up a race to succeed Pelosi and fill out the rest of the Democratic leadership team. Elections...
Freedom Caucus says there will be an 'alternative challenger' to Kevin McCarthy for House speaker
The hard line Freedom Caucus is poised to offer an "alternative" to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. "McCarthy doesn't have 218 and there will be an alternative challenger," a spokesman for Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. Biggs, who chaired the Freedom Caucus until earlier this...
McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge
House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Sen. Chuck Schumer has been elected for another term as Democratic leader in the Senate
McCarthy plays hardball with GOP rebels over committee assignments
House Republicans are delaying decisions on prime committee assignments, which could help Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy undercut the opposition to his bid for speaker.
Comments / 0